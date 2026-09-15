‘Shocking’: Calcutta High Court flags lawyer’s tampering of order sheet, directs action

The Calcutta High Court held a lawyer liable for professional misconduct after he allegedly tampered with a court order sheet. The judge directed to raise the matter with the Bar Council.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 05:30 PM IST
calcutta high court lawyer order sheet tamperingThe high court requested the registrar general to take up the issue with the state Bar Council and initiate steps under the Advocates Act to uphold the dignity of the judicial institution. (AI-generated image)
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Calling a lawyer’s act “extremely shocking”, the Calcutta High Court held him liable for professional misconduct after he inserted an alleged contemnor’s name into the court’s order sheet instead of the cause title of a contempt application. The court directed that the matter be taken up with the Bar Council of West Bengal.

Hearing the contempt proceeding arising from a writ petition, Justice Suvra Ghosh was examining the lawyer’s conduct after the applicants were allowed to correct the alleged contemnor’s name in the application’s cause title.

“The state of affairs is extremely shocking. A learned counsel who is not able to distinguish an order sheet of the Court from the cause title of the application is a threat to the discipline, dignity and sanctity of the institution. The conduct of the learned counsel persuades this Court to hold him liable for professional misconduct. The matter needs to be sternly dealt with by the Bar Council, West Bengal,” the court said on September 10.

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Describing the lawyer’s action as “tampering with the order sheet”, the court noted that the lawyer had “feigned ignorance” when asked to explain the incident.

Justice Suvra Ghosh Calcutta High Court lawyer order sheet tampering Justice Suvra Ghosh noted that the lawyer had ‘feigned ignorance’ when asked about the incident.

On September 9, the applicants/petitioners were granted liberty to correct the name of the alleged contemnor in the cause title of their contempt application. The court noted that the lawyer had, instead, incorporated the name into the court’s August 24 order sheet, forming part of the court’s record.

Registrar general told to move Bar Council

The high court requested the registrar general to take up the issue with the Bar Council of West Bengal. The court said necessary steps should be taken under the Advocates Act, 1961, “in order to uphold the dignity, integrity, discipline and sanctity of the judicial institution”.

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It further directed that a copy of the September 10 order, along with a copy of the order sheet it said had been tampered with, and a copy of the September 9 order, be sent to the registrar general for necessary steps.

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The court also asked to be kept informed about what follows and the steps taken by the Bar Council of West Bengal.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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