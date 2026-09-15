‘Shocking’: Calcutta High Court flags lawyer’s tampering of order sheet, directs action

The high court requested the registrar general to take up the issue with the state Bar Council and initiate steps under the Advocates Act to uphold the dignity of the judicial institution. (AI-generated image)

Calling a lawyer’s act “extremely shocking”, the Calcutta High Court held him liable for professional misconduct after he inserted an alleged contemnor’s name into the court’s order sheet instead of the cause title of a contempt application. The court directed that the matter be taken up with the Bar Council of West Bengal.

Hearing the contempt proceeding arising from a writ petition, Justice Suvra Ghosh was examining the lawyer’s conduct after the applicants were allowed to correct the alleged contemnor’s name in the application’s cause title.

“The state of affairs is extremely shocking. A learned counsel who is not able to distinguish an order sheet of the Court from the cause title of the application is a threat to the discipline, dignity and sanctity of the institution. The conduct of the learned counsel persuades this Court to hold him liable for professional misconduct. The matter needs to be sternly dealt with by the Bar Council, West Bengal,” the court said on September 10.