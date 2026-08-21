Kerala High Court slams Cochin Devaswom Board over Rs 28 lakh spent on officer’s ‘luxuries’

Expressing “shock and dismay,” the Kerala High Court has criticised the Cochin Devaswom Board for spending Rs 28.44 lakh on an officer’s residential quarters and a new car. The court noted that the Rs 14.63 lakh vehicle purchase violated government norms, disapproving of the funds of the board, which manages Hindu temples under its control in the state, being used for officers’ “luxuries and comforts”.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing one K B Sumod’s plea along with suo motu proceedings over complaints of Devaswom funds being misused for spending on the residential quarter and official vehicle of Cochin Devaswom Commissioner S R Udayakumar.

“We are shocked and dismayed to note that the Board has incurred an expenditure to the tune of Rs.28,44,313/- from the Devaswom funds within a short period for the repairs of the residential quarter, purchase of vehicle and purchase of household articles for an Officer, who was appointed on a deputation basis for a limited period, that too, violating the Rules and Regulations…We strongly disapprove and deprecate the actions of the Board and its top officials for incurring expenditure for luxuries and comforts of the officers, violating the norms, Rules and Regulations,” the court said on August 17.

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The complaints filed before the Devaswom Ombudsman in 2025 alleged that substantial amounts were spent from the funds on the commissioner’s official residence, household items and a new vehicle. The Cochin Devaswom Board said the expenses had been approved through its orders and that proper vouchers were submitted.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the Cochin Devaswom Board to finalise audit objections over the disputed expenditure. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the Cochin Devaswom Board to finalise audit objections over the disputed expenditure. (Image enhanced using AI)

Rs 28.44 lakh expenditure

The Kerala State Audit Department, in an affidavit, put the total spending at Rs 28,44,313. Of this, Rs 8,24,738 went towards civil repairs to the B1 quarter, Rs 1,32,324 towards electrical work, Rs 4,23,950 on household items and furniture, and Rs 14,63,301 on the new vehicle. The affidavit also said Rs 12,78,822 was yet to be paid to the contractor for repair work already carried out.

The household purchases included a washing machine, LED television, refrigerator, water purifier, water heater and induction cooker. The records also showed expenditure on two air conditioners, curtains, cots, sofas, a dining table and mattresses.

The audit affidavit said the commissioner was eligible for allotment of a residential quarter under the rules, but there was no provision for providing furnished residential accommodation to Cochin Devaswom Board employees. The B1 quarter was allotted to him on August 27, 2024, after which repair work was carried out.

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An order by the Board on November 29, 2024, sanctioned the purchase of household articles and furniture. However, the audit affidavit said the substantial expenditure on furnishing the accommodation was not supported by any specific legal provision.

Rs 14.63 lakh car purchase

The old official vehicle was a Ford EcoSport registered on February 27, 2020. The Board had allocated Rs 15 lakh in its 2024-25 budget for a new vehicle, citing a serious braking issue in the old car and a safety concern.

But revised government guidelines issued on October 16, 2019, said a light motor vehicle could be considered for disposal only after completing three lakh kilometres or 10 years of service. The EcoSport had covered only 86,419 kilometres as of June 4, 2025.

The high court found that the replacement did not satisfy these criteria. It held that the purchase of the new Maruti Grand Vitara, costing Rs 14,63,301 including accessories, violated the revised guidelines. The court also held that the norms did not permit the commissioner to purchase household articles.

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Court orders audit

The Board informed the high court that the expenses were incurred after obtaining necessary orders and that vouchers were submitted. Its counsel submitted that there was no illegality or irregularity in the actions of the Board or the commissioner.

Taking note that the audit department had already recorded irregularities in the transactions, the court, referring to Section 73A of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, said the Devaswom Board has duties including proper maintenance and upliftment of religious institutions and providing facilities for devotees.

“We strongly disapprove and deprecate the actions of the Board and its top officials for incurring expenditure for luxuries and comforts of the officers, violating the norms, Rules and Regulations,” the bench said, directing the Board to exercise “utmost care and restraint” while spending Devaswom funds.

The high court disposed of the proceedings, directing the Board to finalise the audit objections within three months of receiving the judgment and asked the Board secretary to file an affidavit of compliance, along with the proceedings showing finalisation, within a further month.