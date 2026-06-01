‘Shivalingam damaged’: 140-year-old Andhra temple’s renovation prompts court intervention

Fears that the renovation could alter the idols and heritage structures of a revered village temple in Andhra Pradesh dating back to 1880 have prompted judicial intervention, with the high court directing the authorities to follow religious customs and traditional procedures, including Agama Shastras, while carrying out its reconstruction.

Justice B M was hearing a writ petition concerning the ongoing renovation of Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy Temple in Tsunduru village of Guntur district, filed by devotees and members of the family traditionally associated with the 140-year-old temple’s management, who alleged that reconstruction works were being undertaken without adhering to established religious customs and procedures.

“Though the said temple may not be a recognised temple under the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960, the same is more than 100 years old, it is for the authorities to see that the archaeological value of the same should not be compromised,” the court observed.

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Balance between renovation, preservation

While refraining from adjudicating the disputed facts at this preliminary stage, the high court emphasised the need to balance renovation efforts with the preservation of heritage and religious traditions.

The court noted that even if the temple is not formally protected under the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960, its age and significance warranted special care.

Observing that the temple is more than a century old, Justice B M directed the authorities to ensure that its archaeological value is not compromised during reconstruction.

The court directed the respondent authorities to ensure that all religious customs and procedures contemplated under ‘Agama Shastras’ are strictly followed while carrying out renovation works.

It also instructed them to consult the Stapathis appointed for the project before proceeding further with reconstruction activities.

The directions were extended to any future reconstruction work involving the temple’s sub-shrines as well.

Temple’s history at centre of dispute

The case revolves around Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy Temple, which the petitioners say was constructed in 1880 by the Gade family and has since been managed and developed by successive generations of the family and local devotees.

Apart from the main deity, the temple complex houses several sub-shrines, including the Sri Papa Vinasana Swamy Temple.

According to the petitioners, the temple is not merely a place of worship but a significant part of the village’s religious and cultural heritage. The petition alleged that respondents had begun demolition and reconstruction activities without complying with Agama Shastras, customary practices and statutory requirements governing temple renovations.

The Agama Shastras are a vast collection of ancient Hindu scriptures that serve as practical manuals and theological treatises for temple construction, deity worship and spiritual practices. They dictate everything from architecture and icon-making to daily rituals and meditative practices.

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The petitioners sought a declaration that the authorities had failed to prevent the sixth respondent from allegedly damaging temple idols and structures in the name of reconstruction and requested directions restraining further removal of idols from the sanctum sanctorum.

Allegations of damage to idols

A major concern raised before the court was the alleged handling of idols during the renovation process.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that authorities had failed to exercise due care while removing idols that carry both religious and historical significance.

The petitioners alleged that the “Moola Virata”, the principal Shivalingam of the temple, was damaged during the process of removal.

According to them, the reconstruction work was being carried out without adequate safeguards for artefacts and structures that have stood for well over a century.

The petitioners further contended that the works were proceeding without proper consultation and without following traditional religious procedures prescribed under ‘Agama Shastras’.

Government defends renovation

The Endowments Department, however, disputed the allegations and maintained that the renovation was being undertaken in accordance with established customs and religious practices.

Appearing for the department, the government pleader informed the court that the state had sanctioned Rs 98 lakh under the Common Group Fund (CGF) scheme for the reconstruction project, while villagers contributed Rs 49 lakh, taking the project cost to Rs 1.47 crore.

The sanction was issued through proceedings dated July 15, 2025.

The government further stated that tenders were invited and finalised in favour of M/s Sri Srinivasa and Company, which was entrusted with carrying out the renovation work.

Authorities told the court that a Balaalayam had been established and the requisite rituals performed before the removal of the main deity.

They also informed the court that the process of removing the principal idol had been completed a day before the hearing.

Rejecting allegations of damage, the government pleader submitted that the entire exercise was being conducted under the supervision of the temple’s executive officer and village elders, strictly in accordance with Agama Shastras and prevailing customs.

Matter to be heard after summer vacation

“In view of the above said factual aspects, it is apposite to direct the respondent Nos. 2 to 5 to see that all the religious customs prevailing and the procedure contemplated under the Agama Shastras and the customs should be followed while proceeding with the renovation works, duly consulting the Stapathis who were appointed for the said purpose,” the court said.

The high court has directed the respondents to file a counter affidavit detailing the procedures, customs and safeguards adopted during the renovation process.

The matter has now been posted for hearing immediately after the summer vacation of 2026.