Shivaji statue ‘forcibly’ erected at Goa port authority land, HC orders state to provide security for its removal

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday ordered state authorities to make security arrangements and take all steps to enable the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) to dismantle or remove a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji that was allegedly forcibly erected on the port authority’s land in February.

The MPA had approached the High Court, alleging that some persons trespassed and encroached on its property at Sada junction on February 16 and illegally erected a permanent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The port authority sought directions from the court for the removal of the statue.

The MPA submitted before the court that a large crowd, including the MLA of Mormugao, allegedly trespassed on its property and held a grand function to unveil the statue on the evening of February 19. It said authorities were “fully aware that the local MLA…, Sankalp Amonkar, and other councillors and political figures from the area were involved in the incident of erection of the statue on February 16… and thereafter… in the unveiling of the statue on February 19 at 19.30 hours and yet did not intervene” despite multiple complaints.