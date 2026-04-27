 Sheena Bora’s personal laptop to be produced in trial: Court tells CBI

A personal laptop belonging to Sheena Bora, which has been lying in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) storehouse from 2016 is directed to be produced before the special court where the trial for her alleged murder is ongoing.
The CBI has not relied on it as evidence but Bora’s mother, accused Indrani Mukerjea, sought its production stating that it could be significant as evidence. Indrani, and her former husbands, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial for Bora’s alleged murder in 2012. They are out on bail currently.
“The present case involves the complex documentary and electronic evidence. There are several electronic gadgets placed on record by the prosecution. Personal laptop of Sheena Bora placed at sr.No.114 of the unrelied list, is necessary to be produced on record along with its respective documents i.e. seizure panchanama, name of the panch witnesses, correspondence with FSL (forensic science laboratory) and its analysis report for the fair trial on merits,” special judge J P Darekar said.
The CBI had filed a list of documents and articles which it was not relying on but were seized as part of the probe. These articles are lying in a storehouse in Delhi from 2016, and in it, is a laptop, identified by Rahul, the son of accused Peter Mukerjea, who was in a relationship with Sheena, as hers.
Indrani’s lawyer told court that since this was the personal laptop of Sheena, it is significant as evidence. It also said that the laptop was sealed in presence of witnesses as per the CBI records but there is no seizure panchnama or any forensic examination report, or any document on its handover from the Mumbai police, which probed the case first, to the CBI. The agency had opposed the production of the laptop saying that it is not needed as it is not relied upon.
The court is currently at the stage of cross- examination of Dinesh Kadam, an investigation officer of Khar police.
The court directed that the Khar police or the CBI produce the Forensic Examination Report and necessary correspondence made with FSL in respect of the laptop.