 Sheena Bora’s personal laptop to be produced in trial: Court tells CBI

The CBI has not relied on it as evidence but Bora's mother, accused Indrani Mukerjea, sought its production stating that it could be significant as evidence. (File Photo)

A personal laptop belonging to Sheena Bora, which has been lying in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) storehouse from 2016 is directed to be produced before the special court where the trial for her alleged murder is ongoing.

The CBI has not relied on it as evidence but Bora’s mother, accused Indrani Mukerjea, sought its production stating that it could be significant as evidence. Indrani, and her former husbands, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial for Bora’s alleged murder in 2012. They are out on bail currently.

“The present case involves the complex documentary and electronic evidence. There are several electronic gadgets placed on record by the prosecution. Personal laptop of Sheena Bora placed at sr.No.114 of the unrelied list, is necessary to be produced on record along with its respective documents i.e. seizure panchanama, name of the panch witnesses, correspondence with FSL (forensic science laboratory) and its analysis report for the fair trial on merits,” special judge J P Darekar said.