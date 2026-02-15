She wanted to donate her kidney to a stranger, so this Bengaluru doctor approached the high court

The 58-year-old Bengaluru resident and a fetal medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital is now recovering at home after successfully donating her kidney to a woman, also in her 50s.

Written by: Arnav Chandrasekhar
3 min readBengaluruFeb 15, 2026 07:09 AM IST
kidney transplant, kidney donation, Organ transplant, organ transplants, organ donations, organ donation, Thankam Subramonian, Karnataka High Court, Indian express news, current affairsThankam Subramonian, the organ donor, is a fetal medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital
Make us preferred source on Google

Thankam Subramonian fought a battle for years before a successful organ transplant. Except, she wasn’t the recipient as one would imagine, but a donor to someone she never knew.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The 58-year-old Bengaluru resident and a fetal medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital is now recovering at home after successfully donating her kidney to a woman, also in her 50s.

“This has been a bit of a journey,” said her brother, Raj. “She wanted to do this since around 2014, after being inspired by a talk about organ donation at her hospital.”

But the road was paved with obstacles since 2016, as she looked at options to donate the organ directly, as opposed to being on a list for postmortem donation. “The vast majority of the family were very concerned and didn’t want her to do it at first,” said Raj. “It is the lack of awareness… The risk to longevity is less than 1%. She is a very strong-willed person.” Eventually, the family came around.

With help from her colleagues, she set out to find a recipient. “The matter went all the way up to the Manipal council. The council interviewed me, our father, and her husband. It is right to do so because of organ trafficking concerns and so on. Unfortunately, two years ago, they said they could not approve it. She was quite flustered,” Raj recalled.

Late last year, she approached the Karnataka HC. The Bench, comprising Justice Suraj Govindaraj, acknowledged the relative urgency of the matter, with a family history of diabetes creating a time-bound risk that could make the kidney unviable for donation. The judge ruled on November 25, 2025, “… when she has come forward for donating her kidney of her own free will and volition, being aware of all the aspects relating thereto, her request has to be given due credence and accepted and put in action.”

“This is one of the rare cases where the petitioner has approached this court to donate her kidney to any deserving person as an ‘altruistic donor’ without seeking compensation of any nature,” the court noted.

Story continues below this ad

On the day of the procedure, the recipient’s family was just a few hospital rooms away and came to express their gratitude. “It was very emotional; we met them, though we did not expect to,” Raj said.

Dr Thankam said she hopes her case creates awareness. “The work is still huge… More young people should come forward and also remain healthy enough to donate a kidney. I have not heard of other living donations to unrelated recipients in Karnataka, but overall, the transplant picture in India is dismal. Even among deceased organ donations, the rates are very, very low,” she said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
S Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference, S Jaishankar, Munich Security Conference, strategic autonomy, india strategic autonomy, india us interim trade agreement, india us trade agreement, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Strategic autonomy runs deep... across political spectrum’
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
S Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference, S Jaishankar, Munich Security Conference, strategic autonomy, india strategic autonomy, india us interim trade agreement, india us trade agreement, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Strategic autonomy runs deep... across political spectrum’
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Pannun plot: In Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, US Justice Dept names R&AW
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it's his 'bad luck' his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'his favourite'
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
electrolyte
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah vs Sahibzada Farhan, Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Afridi and other key matchups that will decide India vs Pakistan
From Bumrah vs Farhan, Kishan vs Afridi, the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will not be short on sub-plots in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement