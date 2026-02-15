She wanted to donate her kidney to a stranger, so this Bengaluru doctor approached the high court

Thankam Subramonian fought a battle for years before a successful organ transplant. Except, she wasn’t the recipient as one would imagine, but a donor to someone she never knew.

The 58-year-old Bengaluru resident and a fetal medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital is now recovering at home after successfully donating her kidney to a woman, also in her 50s.

“This has been a bit of a journey,” said her brother, Raj. “She wanted to do this since around 2014, after being inspired by a talk about organ donation at her hospital.”

But the road was paved with obstacles since 2016, as she looked at options to donate the organ directly, as opposed to being on a list for postmortem donation. “The vast majority of the family were very concerned and didn’t want her to do it at first,” said Raj. “It is the lack of awareness… The risk to longevity is less than 1%. She is a very strong-willed person.” Eventually, the family came around.