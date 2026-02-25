‘She understands consequences’: Why Karnataka High Court granted bail to a 30-year-old man in POCSO case

Delhi High Court News: The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a 30-year-old man booked under the POCSO Act. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to a 30-year-old man accused of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, observing that the survivor in the case is of the age to understand the “consequences” of her acts.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar was dealing with the plea of a man accused of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

“The victim girl is of the age to understand the consequences of her acts,” the court said on February 21.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar noted that it is clear that the victim is having a love affair with the petitioner.

The order added that the girl had been medically examined, during which she stated to the doctor that she was in a relationship with the petitioner.