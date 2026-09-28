Sharjeel Imam moves court for PhD material on pendrive after Tihar objects

With his PhD delayed by over seven years owing to his incarceration in the 2020 Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, student activist Sharjeel Imam has claimed the Tihar jail authority is now denying him access to academic research material on a pendrive.

Imam has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention.

He suggested that authorities can scrutinise the material in the pen drive, and the contents can be transferred to a computer device without internet access in the prison premises. Hard copies of the content would run into “lakhs” of pages, Imam’s advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, told the court.

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On Monday, Justice Sanjeev Narula, hearing the plea, sought the prison authorities’ response by November 2.