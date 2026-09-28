Sharjeel Imam moves court for PhD material on pendrive after Tihar objects

Accused in the Delhi riots case, the student activist’s PhD has been stuck for 7 years. He has moved the Delhi High Court.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 04:59 PM IST
Sharjeel Imam has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention.Sharjeel Imam has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention. (Express Archive Photo)
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With his PhD delayed by over seven years owing to his incarceration in the 2020 Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, student activist Sharjeel Imam has claimed the Tihar jail authority is now denying him access to academic research material on a pendrive.

Imam has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention.

He suggested that authorities can scrutinise the material in the pen drive, and the contents can be transferred to a computer device without internet access in the prison premises. Hard copies of the content would run into “lakhs” of pages, Imam’s advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, told the court.

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On Monday, Justice Sanjeev Narula, hearing the plea, sought the prison authorities’ response by November 2.

Justice Narula, addressing the special public prosecutor on behalf of the state, also orally remarked, “It is a small prayer.”

The state did not oppose the request, while adding that it will seek a response from the jail authorities, and can put forth a suggestion to copy the electronic record on the jail’s computer.

Prison authorities had objected to the request before the trial court, citing the “vast” data in the pendrive which would be “hard to censor” by the authorities.

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PhD in limbo since 2019

Imam’s research on ‘Cow Slaughter and Communal Conflict in Twentieth Century North India’, approved by Jawaharlal Nehru University in July 2019 when he was admitted to the PhD programme, was to be completed under the supervision of Dr Indivar Kamtekar.

The pen drive contains 248 books, 334 articles, 53 official records such as Census reports, police administration records, and land revenue administration records. It also includes newspaper archives, course guidebooks and lecture series, book reviews and review essays, and three dissertations/theses.

Also Read | Why Sharjeel Imam was granted bail — and why he still will not be released

Imam was permitted to access material on a pendrive in April. But before his family could arrange for the research material for his PhD thesis, he claimed, the Superintendent of Prisons of Central Jail No. 1 “was transferred/reassigned”.

He claimed the “new Superintendent of Prisons refused permission” to access the material “without an order of a court of law”.

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Imam then moved the trial court in July seeking access to the material.

The deputy superintendent of Central Jail no. 1, however, told the trial court that agreeing to such a request would create an “administrative precedent” for other inmates, and that the data stored in the pen drive is “vast in size which is hard to censor by the Jail authority”.

It also told the court that with Central Jail No. 1 “presently experiencing severe overcrowding, with approximately 2,850 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 565, strict adherence to jail rules and directions issued by jail staff is essential for maintaining discipline and order”.

Also Read | 2020 Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets 7-day interim bail to attend cousin’s wedding

Prison authorities had suggested that he can be allowed to access the material as hard copies in the form of books, printouts and photocopies.

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The trial court had ultimately ruled that while it “definitely would not have problem to allow the applicant to have access to books etc, but the court would have no control on the material” in the pendrive. It left it to the discretion of the jail authority to consider his request.

Prison authorities have not permitted access to the material in a pendrive so far, according to Imam.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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