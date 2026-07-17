2020 Delhi riots: HC seeks police stand on Sharjeel Imam’s fresh bail plea

Sharjeel Imam is seeking bail on the grounds of delay in trial and prolonged incarceration for over six-and-a-half years. (Source: File)

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the Delhi Police stand on student activist Sharjeel Imam’s fresh bail plea in the ‘larger conspiracy’ case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

On July 4, a trial court had rejected Sharjeel’s second bail application in the case, underlining that it had “no option but to follow” the Supreme Court order dated January 5.

Why did the SC deny them bail

The SC, in its order on January 5, had refused bail to activist Umar Khalid and Sharjeel, while granting bail to five other co-accused in the case.

It had held that all accused could not be treated equally in view of the “hierarchy of participation”. In this hierarchy, Umar and Sharjeel were classified to be on a “higher footing” compared to the five others who were granted bail.