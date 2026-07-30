SFI’s Aishe Ghosh gets relief as court cancels non-bailable warrants in 2021 case

Students’ Federation India (SFI) joint secretary Aishe Ghosh on Thursday got relief in a 2021 case after the Delhi court cancelled non-bailable warrants against her. Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore cancelled the warrants following after Ghosh’s appeared in person before the court, reported news agency PTI. A detailed order is yet to be released.

On Wednesday, the court had put the non-bailable warrants on hold after Ghosh’s lawyer informed the court that she had been unable to attend the previous hearing because of “unavoidable circumstances”.

The case stems from an FIR registered against Ghosh at Barakhamba Road police station in 2021. She was booked under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188 (disobedience to an order issued by a public servant), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (acts done with common intention).