‘Settlement can’t wipe out criminality’: Delhi High Court refuses to quash POCSO case

The court said that quashing of FIR would amount to legitimising child marriage and exploitation of minor. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court recently refused to quash a criminal case against a man accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to marry him and have physical relations with her, observing that a settlement between the parties cannot wipe out criminality in the case.

Justice Mini Pushkarna dismissed the man’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR and the criminal proceedings arising from it, noting that he was about 38 years old when he married the girl, who was around 17 at the time.

“The child marriage is a social evil which has been eradicated by legislation. Allowing parties to settle in such circumstances would be against the interest of the society. Settlement in such cases cannot wipe out criminality,” the court observed on September 30.