‘Settlement can’t wipe out criminality’: Delhi High Court refuses to quash POCSO case

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 05:10 PM IST
The Delhi High Court recently refused to quash a criminal case against a man accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to marry him and have physical relations with her, observing that a settlement between the parties cannot wipe out criminality in the case.
Justice Mini Pushkarna dismissed the man’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR and the criminal proceedings arising from it, noting that he was about 38 years old when he married the girl, who was around 17 at the time.
“The child marriage is a social evil which has been eradicated by legislation. Allowing parties to settle in such circumstances would be against the interest of the society. Settlement in such cases cannot wipe out criminality,” the court observed on September 30.
Justice Mini Pushkarna refused to quash the case on the grounds of settlement between the parties.
Why court refused to quash case
The FIR alleged that the girl was informed by her father and uncle that her marriage had been fixed for the following day. She was married to the accused though she did not know him earlier, and was then taken to his brother’s house.
The girl alleged that the accused forced her to have physical relations with him on three occasions in Ghaziabad and again at a farmhouse. She approached the police the following day, leading to the registration of the FIR.
The petitioner told the high court that they resolved their differences eventually and began living together happily. The state, however, pointed out that the petitioner was 38 years old and the girl was approximately 17 when the marriage took place.
At the outset, the court noted that the charges against the petitioner were grave in nature. It observed that in contemporary society, where girls are encouraged to study and build a good life for themselves, and where child marriage is prohibited by law, forcing a minor child to marry at the age of 17 is a serious offence.
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The court noted that the case must be considered in light of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act as well as the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, which have been enacted to protect minor children, especially girls, from the menace of sexual assault. “The protective objectives of the statutes cannot be defeated merely because the parties have subsequently arrived at a settlement or are living together as husband and wife,” it said.
The judge observed that a forced child marriage with a man approximately 20 years elder to her has large societal impact, adding that there is an overriding element of public interest in the present case to continue trial, irrespective of any compromise between the parties.
The court said that its inherent power to quash cases is to secure the ends of justice and not to defeat justice, noting that quashing the FIR in the present case would amount to legitimising child marriage and exploitation of a minor, which cannot be allowed. It, therefore, dismissed the plea and said the trial shall continue.