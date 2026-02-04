Setback for ED as Supreme Court upholds Bombay HC order to release ex-VVMC commissioner

ED approached the Supreme Court claiming that the Bombay High Court had erred in its order.

In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed its appeal against a Bombay High Court order that declared the arrest of former commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Anilkumar Khanderao Pawar as “illegal”.

ED arrested Anilkumar Khanderao Pawar in connection with the alleged bribes received for approving the illegal construction of 41 residential and commercial buildings in the Vasai-Virar region of Maharashtra.

ED had claimed that the total proceeds of crime amounted to Rs 300.92 crore, of which Rs 169 crore was allegedly linked to Pawar.

On October 15, 2025, a high court bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad ordered Pawar’s release under certain conditions and refused ED’s request to stay the operation of its order.