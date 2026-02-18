‘Service matters are personal: Punjab and Haryana High Court bars whistleblowers from intervening in employee misconduct cases

Chairman’s order against Haryana's Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill officers quashed; status quo restored.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 01:29 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana HC ruled that the board chairman of the sugar mill had no statutory power to unilaterally set aside the managing director’s speaking orders.The Punjab and Haryana HC ruled that the board chairman of the sugar mill had no statutory power to unilaterally set aside the managing director’s speaking orders.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a whistleblower who flags alleged irregularities cannot become a party in an employer-employee dispute. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in a January 19 order, dismissed an impleadment plea filed by the original complainant and quashed an order passed by the chairman of a cooperative sugar mill in Haryana against certain officers.

The case arose from the proceedings at the Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill Limited in Haryana, where Satbir Singh and other officers were accused of financial irregularities and procedural lapses in procurement tenders.

The managing director passed detailed orders on October 1 and 8, 2024, exonerating them after examining their replies and records. Two inquiry reports submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer on August 12 and September 18, 2025, also found no misconduct.

However, on May 21, 2025, Vineet Kumar, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill, referred the allegations to the Chief Secretary for a fresh probe. Challenging this order, the officers approached the High Court under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution.

Separately, Vineet Kumar, who had lodged the original complaint on October 25, 2024, sought to be impleaded as a respondent under Order 1 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code. He argued that the outcome of the writ petitions would affect disciplinary proceedings initiated against him, particularly a charge relating to one of the tenders.

The petitioners opposed the move, contending that the complainant’s role was limited to bringing allegations to the notice of the authorities and that he had no direct stake in the employer-employee dispute. They also argued that the chairman lacked authority to override the managing director’s orders and that the decision was taken without supplying relevant material or granting them a hearing.

Justice Brar first addressed the issue of locus standi. Citing judgments, including Ravi Yashwant Bhoir vs The Collector, District Raigad and R.K. Jain v. Union of India, the court held that service matters are personal in nature and can be challenged only by a person directly aggrieved.

Story continues below this ad

“The whistleblower or complainant, despite having exposed irregularities, remains a stranger to the employer-employee lis and cannot be permitted to become a party,” the court observed, dismissing the impleadment application.

On merits, the court found that under Rule 31(3) of the Haryana Cooperative Societies Act, 1984, the managing director is the principal executive officer and the competent disciplinary authority. The chairman had no statutory power to unilaterally set aside the managing director’s speaking orders.

The order was passed without hearing the petitioners, without supplying them with the material relied upon, and without recording reasons for disagreeing with the earlier findings. Referring to Punjab National Bank v. Kunj Behari Mishra and Raj Kishore Jha v. State of Bihar, the court stressed that reasons are essential and that a person cannot be condemned unheard.

Describing the chairman’s decision as arbitrary and perverse, the court allowed all three writ petitions, quashed the May 21, 2025 order and related proceedings, and directed restoration of the position as it stood before the impugned order. No costs were awarded.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
devendra fadnavis
'It transcends an ordinary accident': Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe to Amit Shah
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
devendra fadnavis
'It transcends an ordinary accident': Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe to Amit Shah
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
KPMG partner cheating with AI
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Rana Daggubati
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement