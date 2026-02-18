‘Service matters are personal: Punjab and Haryana High Court bars whistleblowers from intervening in employee misconduct cases

The Punjab and Haryana HC ruled that the board chairman of the sugar mill had no statutory power to unilaterally set aside the managing director’s speaking orders.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a whistleblower who flags alleged irregularities cannot become a party in an employer-employee dispute. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in a January 19 order, dismissed an impleadment plea filed by the original complainant and quashed an order passed by the chairman of a cooperative sugar mill in Haryana against certain officers.

The case arose from the proceedings at the Shahbad Cooperative Sugar Mill Limited in Haryana, where Satbir Singh and other officers were accused of financial irregularities and procedural lapses in procurement tenders.

The managing director passed detailed orders on October 1 and 8, 2024, exonerating them after examining their replies and records. Two inquiry reports submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer on August 12 and September 18, 2025, also found no misconduct.