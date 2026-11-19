The Patna High Court has ruled that an employee appointed under centrally sponsored Adult Education and Non-Formal Education schemes cannot claim seniority, pay fixation or promotion benefits on the basis of the years he worked under those schemes before being absorbed into regular government service.

Justices Mohit Kumar Shah and Sourendra Pandey, while dismissing the employee’s appeal, noted that he was initially appointed as an accounts clerk in 1985 and was subsequently absorbed into the Bihar government’s regular establishment in 2006. However, the absorption order treated his appointment as a fresh one and specifically excluded seniority and other service benefits based on his earlier employment.

“The pensionary benefits inasmuch as the continuance/engagement of the appellant (employee) under the aforesaid central government schemes cannot be held to be an employment under any establishment of the government since such employment under such schemes are not part of the formal cadre of the state government,” the court said on November 18.

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Employee seeks seniority based on 21 years of service

The man claimed that the adult education scheme was initially launched for spreading literacy among the illiterate adults and he was appointed on a temporary and ad hoc basis for three months as accounts clerk in the office of Adult Education Project Officer by an office order dated June 29, 1985.

Although his initial appointment was for three months, his tenure was extended from time to time. After the Adult Education Scheme was closed in 1992, he was absorbed into another centrally sponsored programme, the Non-Formal Education Scheme, through an order dated September 30, 1993.

He claimed that he continued working under the District Adult Education Office, Rohtas, until August 1996, and was subsequently transferred from one position to another.

The Non-Formal Education Scheme was also discontinued on March 31, 2001, following which his services were terminated with effect from April 1, 2001.

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Justices Mohit Kumar Shah and Sourendra Pandey noted that the man was initially appointed as an accounts clerk in 1985 in the office of the Adult Education Project Officer. Justices Mohit Kumar Shah and Sourendra Pandey noted that the man was initially appointed as an accounts clerk in 1985 in the office of the Adult Education Project Officer.

In 2006, the Bihar government absorbed him into the Welfare Department as a clerk-cum-accountant/clerk-cum-typist. However, the absorption order treated the appointment as a fresh one and stated that his previous service would not count towards seniority or other service benefits, although it would be considered for pension.

The man sought a direction to count his earlier service under the centrally sponsored schemes for fixing his seniority and determining his promotional benefits.

A single judge, by an order dated February 21, 2023, dismissed the petition on the ground that the claim of the man for counting his seniority with effect from the day when he was engaged in the schemes of the Central Government is wholly misconceived. Aggrieved, he moved the high court with this appeal.

Arguments

The employee was represented through advocate Rajnish Kumar, who argued that the order of termination of the services of his client dated September 16, 2001 is violative of the Constitution.

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He argued that the man is entitled to the benefits of the period of service already rendered by him in various Central Government schemes and accordingly his seniority is required to be fixed apart from the said period being also required to be counted for promotional benefits.

Additional advocate general Sarvesh Kumar Singh submitted that the services of the man were absorbed by way of compassion on account of a policy decision of the government, but such absorption of the employee was directed to be treated as a fresh appointment.

It was added that his claim for counting his seniority with effect from the date when he was engaged in the schemes of the Central Government is wholly misconceived.

‘Scheme ended, job terminated’

The court noted that the employee’s earlier service was under the centrally sponsored Adult Education Scheme, Non-Formal Education Scheme and Mass Education Project, the last of which was abolished by the Central Government with effect from April 1, 2001. Consequently, his services were also terminated from that date.

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The high court observed that the employee’s salary and allowances were paid through grants released by the Central government. Once the scheme was discontinued, the employees engaged under it were treated as surplus.

The court clarified that even if a scheme had continued for several decades, or an employee had worked on an ad hoc basis for one or two decades, this would not automatically entitle the employee to claim permanency or regularisation.

It added, “On completion of the project or discontinuance of the scheme, those who were engaged with reference to or in connection with such project or scheme cannot claim any right to continue in service, nor seek regularisation in some other project or service.”

The court pointed out that the authority has been “generous enough” to at least grant the benefit of the services rendered by the man and others before being terminated for computing pension.

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It accordingly held that there were no infirmities either in the orders dated February 10, 2006, issued by the Mass Education Department, and the one dated July 20, 2006, issued by the Social Welfare Department.