‘Serious apprehension of bias’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks judge’s recusal

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, arguing for recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, told the court he had analysed a trend of her court of “endorsing” the investigating agencies’ arguments.

“Every single argument investigating agencies has been upheld and every prayer has been granted except one” of the investigating agencies in relation to the liquor policy cases, said the AAP leader, adding that Justice Sharma’s order of March 9 “appears to have neutralised most of the trial court order”.

Arguing in person on Monday, Kejriwal came with a caveat, “Pehli baar main court mein aaya hun (I have come to the court to argue for the first time). I’m nervous.”

Seeking Justice Sharma’s withdrawal from his case, Kejriwal raised grounds of reasonable apprehension of bias and said his analysis of the criminal cases pertaining to MP/MLAs before her court shows there are only two cases — one of them being his and another case involving a political opponent of the BJP — where the court is taking up the matters expeditiously.

Kejriwal cited his apprehension of bias on political lines, as well as based on social media posts, stating that he is “strongly affected and apprehends bias of this court on the basis of social media posts which show a conflict of interest of this court”.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, slammed his arguments, saying, “Will court take decisions based on what the public feels? Based on some social media posts? For social media, all you need are three things — phone, data and a lot of time. You can also criticise (US President) Donald Trump on social media.”

The court, after a marathon hearing of over four hours, reserved judgment on the recusal applications moved by Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Vijay Nair, Arun Pillai and Rajesh Joshi. On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others and pulled up the CBI, saying that its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

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The March 9 order by Justice Sharma, on CBI’s revision petition challenging the discharge of 23 accused in the liquor policy case, had stayed the departmental proceedings the trial court had directed against the CBI’s investigating officer in the case.

Submitting that the “court was very generous to ED since without a prayer made by them” it passed an order for deferring ED proceedings before the trial court, Kejriwal told the court: “We have analysed the criminal revision petitions pending before this court since MP/MLA roster was assigned” and said he “apprehends strong bias on political lines” against parties in “opposition of parties of this present government”.

“The trial court from November 3 to February 12 did day-to-day proceedings, read 40,000 pages worth of documents and then discharged us saying ‘investigation appears to have proceeded on a predetermined trajectory’. On March 9…when no other party was present apart from CBI… ex parte, without issuing notice, without hearing anyone… passed an order saying ‘prima facie this order appears to be erroneous’… I was really shocked and I started having doubts, serious apprehensions whether this court is biased and whether I will get justice,” Kejriwal argued before the court.