Separatist leader Yasin Malik was in touch with top Pakistan leadership over J-K: NIA tells Delhi High Court

Jailed Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was sentenced to life in a 2016 terror funding case. The NIA is seeking that the punishment be enhanced to death. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is seeking a death sentence for jailed Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case, has told the Delhi High Court that he was in contact with Pakistan’s “top leadership, including the Prime Minister, the President”, and others, to “to propagate narratives against India and to further the secessionist agenda in Jammu & Kashmir.”

The NIA’s response has come after Malik, in jail since 2019, filed a response with the Delhi High Court last year, in a sealed cover.

“It is manifest that the accused, Yasin Malik, was in contact with the top leadership of Pakistan, including the Prime Minister, the President, senators of the Pakistani Senate, and the Chief Ministers of all provinces, and was using such contacts to propagate narratives against India and to further the secessionist agenda in Jammu & Kashmir,” the NIA has submitted.