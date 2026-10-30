Separation alone doesn’t prove desertion for divorce, rules Jharkhand High Court

Holding that separation from the partner alone does not necessarily establish desertion, the Jharkhand High Court has upheld the denial of divorce to a man after he accused his wife of cruelty when she insisted on a separate home away from her in-laws. He also cited prolonged separation by the wife as grounds for ending their over 18 years of marriage.

A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava said that if someone abandons their partner in a state of “temporary passion, for example, anger or disgust, without intending permanently to cease cohabitation”, the same does not amount to desertion.

Noting the lack of sufficient evidence of “oppressive” or “abusive” conduct, the bench observed that a wife’s demand for separate accommodation cannot, by itself, be treated as mental cruelty.

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“The element of intention is particularly important. Physical separation may result from circumstances in which one spouse is compelled to leave the matrimonial home, or where the parties mutually arrange separate accommodation during an attempt to reconcile their differences. In such circumstances, the fact of separation alone does not necessarily establish desertion,” the October 29 ruling stated.

To constitute matrimonial cruelty, the court said, “The nature of the allegations, the circumstances in which the complaint was made, the conduct of the complainant, and the outcome of the proceedings are relevant considerations.”

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava said the husband failed to establish the allegation that his wife had treated him cruelly. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava said the husband failed to establish the allegation that his wife had treated him cruelly.

Marriage, alleged abuse and divorce

The couple married on November 25, 2007, and have two daughters. The husband alleged that his wife subjected him to physical and mental cruelty, frequently quarrelled with him, objected to his father and other relatives staying with them, and insisted on living in a separate house. He also alleged that she threatened to die by suicide and took jewellery from his late mother’s locker.

In 2017, he filed a plea seeking restitution of conjugal rights. Following mediation, the couple agreed to resume their married life, and he arranged a rented flat for his wife and daughters. However, the disputes continued. The husband further alleged that she refused to return to the matrimonial home and filed false complaints with the police and the State Women Commission. Eventually, he filed for divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

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The Family Court dismissed the husband’s divorce plea in May 2025. Challenging the decision, through advocate Atanu Banerjee, he argued that the Family Court had failed to properly appreciate the evidence and that the wife’s conduct amounted to cruelty and desertion.

Denying the allegations, advocate Dilip Kumar on behalf of the wife argued that her husband had forced her to leave the matrimonial home with their daughters and stopped paying the rent and household expenses in 2019, leaving her dependent on her family.

Kumar further added that the husband was assaulting and harassing her, demanding Rs 3 lakh and pressuring her to have a son.

The High Court opined that a spouse’s preference for independent accommodation cannot be treated as cruelty, stressing the need to distinguish between someone’s unreasonable conduct and a demand for separate residence in a marriage.

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The bench held that the intention on the part of the wife to abandon the matrimonial relationship without reasonable cause has not been sufficiently established and that the fact that the parties have remained separated for a considerable period cannot entitle the husband to a decree of divorce.

The court, therefore, held that the findings of the Family Court that the ground of desertion was not established do not suffer from any “apparent illegality or perversity warranting interference”.