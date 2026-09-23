Senior citizen’s US-bound gifts not delivered, courier firms ordered to pay Rs 41,000

The complainant alleged that he was informed that the shipment had been disposed of by the destination government authorities and could not be retrieved.(Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu recently directed three courier service providers to jointly pay Rs 41,090 to a senior citizen after a consignment containing gifts for his daughter and newborn granddaughter in the US was allegedly not delivered.

President T Sekar and member J S Senthilkumar of the Tiruchirapalli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that repeated follow-ups, contradictory communications, failure to properly clarify the customs requirements, and non-delivery of the consignment would undoubtedly have caused mental agony, disappointment and inconvenience to the complainant.

“The Complainant is a senior citizen and had sent the articles out of affection to his daughter and newly born granddaughter for the naming ceremony. The repeated follow-ups, contradictory communications, failure to properly clarify the customs requirements, non-delivery of the consignment and ultimate destruction of the articles would undoubtedly have caused mental agony, disappointment and inconvenience,” the September 3 order read.