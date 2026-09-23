Senior citizen’s US-bound gifts not delivered, courier firms ordered to pay Rs 41,000

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 06:35 PM IST
A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu recently directed three courier service providers to jointly pay Rs 41,090 to a senior citizen after a consignment containing gifts for his daughter and newborn granddaughter in the US was allegedly not delivered.
President T Sekar and member J S Senthilkumar of the Tiruchirapalli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that repeated follow-ups, contradictory communications, failure to properly clarify the customs requirements, and non-delivery of the consignment would undoubtedly have caused mental agony, disappointment and inconvenience to the complainant.
“The Complainant is a senior citizen and had sent the articles out of affection to his daughter and newly born granddaughter for the naming ceremony. The repeated follow-ups, contradictory communications, failure to properly clarify the customs requirements, non-delivery of the consignment and ultimate destruction of the articles would undoubtedly have caused mental agony, disappointment and inconvenience,” the September 3 order read.
Consignment not delivered
According to the complainant, he had booked the international consignment through a local franchisee, on September 6, 2025, paying Rs 10,090 as courier charges. The package contained baby dresses, a dress for his daughter, and other articles to be sent to the US.
The complainant alleged that later he received a general communication stating that certain shipments were being held, abandoned or disposed of due to changes in US customs regulations. The courier company informed the complainant that the shipment had been disposed of by the destination government authorities and could not be retrieved.
Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant moved the consumer commission seeking compensation. The opposite parties (courier firms) did not appear before the commission, and the matter proceeded ex parte (unilaterally).
The commission observed that the very purpose of engaging a professional international courier service is to obtain the benefit of its expertise in safely transporting the goods through the applicable logistics and customs process.
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It added that if the consignment was not capable of being transported or cleared under the prevailing regulations, the opposite parties ought to have either refused to accept the consignment or specifically informed the complainant of the restrictions and documentation requirements, or obtained the necessary documents/clearances before dispatch; or clearly informed the complainant about the risk involved.
“There is no satisfactory evidence before this Commission to establish that the Complainant was adequately informed, at the time of booking, about the alleged customs restrictions or the particular documents required for the consignment. On the contrary, the communications relied upon by the Complainant disclose inconsistency in the handling of the shipment,” it noted.
Holding the three opposite parties jointly and severally liable, the commission ordered them to pay Rs 16,000 towards the value of the lost consignment, refund Rs 10,090 in courier charges, and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience. It also awarded Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total amount to Rs 41,090.
Takeaway
Courier companies must clearly inform consumers about customs restrictions and documentation requirements before accepting a consignment and exercise reasonable care to ensure its safe delivery or return.
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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Tamil Nadu: 044-285-92828) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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