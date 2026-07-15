Senior citizen man clicks fake bank KYC link, loses Rs 45,000, wins Rs 55,000 compensation

The Delhi Consumer Commission noted that the bank did not produce any evidence showing what steps it took to investigate the complaint. (Image generated using AI)

A senior citizen who lost Rs 45,000 after clicking a fake KYC link has won a Rs 55,000 consumer victory, with the Delhi State Consumer Commission holding State Bank of India (SBI) guilty of deficiency in service and ruling that the bank cannot escape liability unless it proves the customer’s negligence.

Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Bimla Kumari were hearing SBI’s appeal against a December 5, 2023 order of the district consumer commission challenging the direction to reimburse the customer for the unauthorised transactions and compensate him for the delay in resolving his complaint.

“The burden of proving the customer’s liability in case of unauthorised electronic banking transactions shall lie on the bank,” the commission said on July 9, noting that the SBI had failed to produce any evidence that the customer had shared his banking credentials or acted negligently.