Sena party symbol hearing: Collective responsibility to keep democracy alive, says Supreme Court

Advising against underestimating other institutions, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that keeping democracy alive is a “collective responsibility” and not just that of the judiciary.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said this as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) faction, urged that only the Supreme Court can do something effectively on the repeated instances of assembly speakers not deciding disqualification petitions on time.

“This is a seminal opportunity for Your Lordships to lay down the law. This is not how…speakers should function in this country if really we want to adhere to the principles on which our constitution was founded. It’s a very sad state of affairs across the board… Whichever party is in power, it shows that the disqualification is not heard… Every party does the same,” Sibal told the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.