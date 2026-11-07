Seller sells booked firecrackers to ‘another’ customer, told to pay Kerala man Rs 24,000

A man booked firecrackers worth Rs 4,172 but did not receive them, and the seller refused to refund his money. A Kerala consumer commission has now directed the seller to pay him Rs 24,172, finding that it had failed to provide the service promised.

President Vinay Menon V, along with members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Commission, found that the man had booked the firecrackers for Vishu celebrations in April but was later informed that the items had been sold to another customer.

“As per the proof affidavit filed by the complainant, the opposite party (seller) failed to supply the crackers booked by the complainant in time. Further, they have not refunded the amount paid by the complainant. This amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party,” the October 13 order read.