Seizure of 15g meth, 120g ganja not enough for preventive detention: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has set aside the preventive detention of a 33-year-old man detained as a “drug offender” under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1982, holding that the alleged contraband involved only a small quantity of methamphetamine and an intermediate quantity of ganja.

The court found that ordinary criminal law was sufficient to deal with the case and that preventive detention was unwarranted.

A bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of the detainee, which challenged the detention issued by the Theni district authority under the Act.

“The quantity that is alleged to have been seized is only an intermediate quantity. Hence, it is not a serious offence under the NDPS Act, since it does not involve any commercial quantity, warranting passing of a detention order and the detenu could have been dealt with under regular penal law that is already available and there was no need for resorting to detention order under Act 14 of 1982,” the court said on June 19.

According to the records, the detainee was arrested by the Theni police and the prosecution alleged that he was found in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine and 120 grams of ganja. Based on this, the authorities invoked preventive detention laws and classified him as a “drug offender” under section 2(e) of the 1982 Act.

Challenging the detention, the petitioner contended that there were no adverse criminal cases against the detainee and that the authorities had relied solely on a single criminal case to justify preventive detention. He argued that the quantities allegedly recovered did not constitute commercial quantities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and therefore did not justify such an extraordinary measure.

Justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan ordered the man’s release after finding that the case involved only small and intermediate quantities of narcotic substances. (File image) Justices N Anand Venkatesh and K K Ramakrishnan ordered the man’s release after finding that the case involved only small and intermediate quantities of narcotic substances. (File image)

The petitioner pointed out that the detainee had been arrested on December 4, 2025, and the detention order was passed only on January 6, 2026. According to the petitioner, the delay of 33 days in issuing the detention order remained unexplained and weakened the basis for invoking preventive detention.

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Findings

The alleged seizure involved only 15 grams of methamphetamine and 120 grams of ganja, which did not constitute a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. Ordinary criminal law was sufficient to address the allegations, making preventive detention unnecessary.

The detainee had no adverse criminal cases and the detention order was based on a solitary ground case.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Sushanta Kumar Banik v State of Tripura (2022), the court found that the unexplained gap between the arrest and the detention order weakened the required nexus between the alleged activities and the necessity for preventive detention.

The authorities failed to establish a live and proximate link between the alleged offence and the need for preventive detention.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in Rekha vs State of Tamil Nadu (2011), the court said preventive detention should not be used where ordinary penal laws are adequate to deal with the alleged offence.

Relief granted

Allowing the habeas corpus petition, the court quashed detention order and directed that the detainee be released forthwith, unless his custody was required in connection with any other criminal case. The bench held that the circumstances of the case did not justify invoking the extraordinary power of preventive detention

Significance

The ruling highlights that preventive detention cannot be invoked mechanically in drug-related cases involving non-commercial quantities where ordinary criminal law is adequate. It also underscores that unexplained delay and reliance on a solitary case can render a detention order legally unsustainable. The judgment reinforces that authorities must demonstrate a genuine and immediate necessity before curtailing personal liberty through preventive detention.

Also written by Aparajita Prasad. She is an intern with The Indian Express.