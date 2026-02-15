‘Matter can’t be kept in dark,’ HC seeks details of any security audit of court premises, judges’ residences

The Bombay High Court has directed the DGP to submit details of security audits, if any, of High Court buildings, trial courts and judges’ residences across Maharashtra amid concerns over safety of judicial officers and lawyers.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 09:56 AM IST
The court said judicial security “cannot be kept in the dark,” recalling concerns flagged in line with a 2021 suo motu exercise by the Supreme Court of India on protection of judicial officers.Bombay High Court has asked the Director General of Police to submit details of any security audit of court complexes and judges’ residences across its benches and all trial courts. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bombay High Court earlier this week directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit details of security audit conducted, if any, of the High Court buildings across its benches along with the buildings and premises of judges’ residences and all trial courts in the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad passed an order on February 10 while hearing suo motu PIL raising concerns over safety of judicial officers and the legal fraternity in the state. The said PIL was initiated in line with Supreme Court’s suo motu proceedings initiated in 2021 after death of an additional judge in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, mandating states to give protection to ensure judicial officers “can perform their duties fearlessly.”

On February 10, CJ Chandrashekhar-led bench was also informed about last week’s order by Aurangabad bench of the HC on another suo motu PIL.

Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the HC that he would apprise the court about steps taken by the police to ensure security of court premises and safety of the judges.

Posting further hearing at the principal seat in Mumbai to February 17, the CJ Chandrashekhar-led bench sought from the police details of any security audit conducted at its principal seat in Mumbai along with benches at Aurangabad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city), Nagpur, Goa (in Panaji) circuit bench at Kolhapur, along with the trial courts in all districts.

The Aurangabad bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar on February 5, while hearing another suo motu PIL initiated in 2024, expressed dissatisfaction over state home department’s reply terming it “not as per expectation”.

The HC was informed only 136 police personnel were available at Aurangabad bench and judges’ residence despite sanctioned strength of 350.

Story continues below this ad

Justice Kankanwadi-led bench was further informed that bench-wise assessment figures were being examined and consolidated as per December 3, 2025 Government Resolution (GR) and steps were also being taken to execute requisite contract with Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC).

The bench also noted that the November, 2025 meeting of concerned Ministers had approved total 381 personnel including 283 personnel across HC benches, along with 98 personnel for residential premises and Rs 15 crore were sanctioned for the same and said immediate action was required to get the deployment at the earliest.

It also observed GR had given ‘in-principle sanction’ of Rs 443.24 crore to provide 8, 282 security personnel in three stages with first for the HC and the later stages for district and taluka courts.

“We reiterate that, insofar as regards the security is concerned, the matter cannot be kept in the dark for months together,” the HC had said and sought chief secretary’s reply as on deployment at district and trial courts.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
S Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference, S Jaishankar, Munich Security Conference, strategic autonomy, india strategic autonomy, india us interim trade agreement, india us trade agreement, Indian express news, current affairs
Strategic autonomy runs deep... across political spectrum: Jaishankar
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Reema Sen
The 'Vaseegara' girl who vanished: Why the early 2000s South Indian star walked away from fame
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
Pullela Gopichand doesn't think that the likes of PV Sindhu or Kidambi Srikanth need to win the All England to complete their legacies. (PTI Photo)
Sindhu, Srikanth, and the All England question: Gopichand on its relevance and India’s hopes
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Bharti Singh
‘Main 80 kg, tu ek dum patla’: How Harssh Limbachiyaa’s reassurance helped Bharti Singh feel secure in love
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Sindhu, Srikanth, and the All England question: Gopichand on its relevance and India’s hopes
Pullela Gopichand doesn't think that the likes of PV Sindhu or Kidambi Srikanth need to win the All England to complete their legacies. (PTI Photo)
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
‘Main 80 kg, tu ek dum patla’: How Harssh Limbachiyaa’s reassurance helped Bharti Singh feel secure in love
Bharti Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement