‘Matter can’t be kept in dark,’ HC seeks details of any security audit of court premises, judges’ residences

The Bombay High Court earlier this week directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit details of security audit conducted, if any, of the High Court buildings across its benches along with the buildings and premises of judges’ residences and all trial courts in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad passed an order on February 10 while hearing suo motu PIL raising concerns over safety of judicial officers and the legal fraternity in the state. The said PIL was initiated in line with Supreme Court’s suo motu proceedings initiated in 2021 after death of an additional judge in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, mandating states to give protection to ensure judicial officers “can perform their duties fearlessly.”

On February 10, CJ Chandrashekhar-led bench was also informed about last week’s order by Aurangabad bench of the HC on another suo motu PIL.

Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the HC that he would apprise the court about steps taken by the police to ensure security of court premises and safety of the judges.

Posting further hearing at the principal seat in Mumbai to February 17, the CJ Chandrashekhar-led bench sought from the police details of any security audit conducted at its principal seat in Mumbai along with benches at Aurangabad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city), Nagpur, Goa (in Panaji) circuit bench at Kolhapur, along with the trial courts in all districts.

The Aurangabad bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar on February 5, while hearing another suo motu PIL initiated in 2024, expressed dissatisfaction over state home department’s reply terming it “not as per expectation”.

The HC was informed only 136 police personnel were available at Aurangabad bench and judges’ residence despite sanctioned strength of 350.

Justice Kankanwadi-led bench was further informed that bench-wise assessment figures were being examined and consolidated as per December 3, 2025 Government Resolution (GR) and steps were also being taken to execute requisite contract with Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC).

The bench also noted that the November, 2025 meeting of concerned Ministers had approved total 381 personnel including 283 personnel across HC benches, along with 98 personnel for residential premises and Rs 15 crore were sanctioned for the same and said immediate action was required to get the deployment at the earliest.

It also observed GR had given ‘in-principle sanction’ of Rs 443.24 crore to provide 8, 282 security personnel in three stages with first for the HC and the later stages for district and taluka courts.

“We reiterate that, insofar as regards the security is concerned, the matter cannot be kept in the dark for months together,” the HC had said and sought chief secretary’s reply as on deployment at district and trial courts.