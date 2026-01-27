Seeing policeman makes citizens feel nervous, not safe: Rajasthan High Court curbs ‘unbridled power’ of cops

While observing that some directions are necessary to protect harassment to innocent persons, Rajasthan High Court passed a slew of directions. (Image generated using AI)

The Rajasthan High Court recently expressed serious concern over the “unbridled power” exercised by the police while investigating cybercrime cases, cautioning that the role of police is limited to investigating suspected fraud or economic offences in accordance with law, and not beyond it.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain observed that the police cannot coerce any bank, financial institution, or payment system operator (PSO) including payment aggregators, to do a particular act and or in a particular manner.

“The role of the police is only for investigation in the matter of suspected fraud or economic offences, and that too under the law and not beyond the law. The police has no role to coerce any bank, financial institution, or payment system operator (PSO) including payment aggregators, to do a particular act and or in a particular manner,” the order read.