‘Legally Immaterial’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules husband can’t be booked for ‘unnatural’ sex with wife

The court was hearing a plea by an estranged husband and his family seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against them.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 08:15 AM IST
Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, which states that sexual acts by a husband with his wife (not being a minor) do not constitute rape, the court said.Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, which states that sexual acts by a husband with his wife (not being a minor) do not constitute rape, the court said. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rape news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that sexual acts between a husband and wife, including oral and anal intercourse, cannot be prosecuted as “unnatural offences” under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke partly allowed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings, clarifying the legal position in light of the expanded definition of rape under Section 375 IPC and existing judicial precedents.

Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) defines the offense of rape, covering sexual acts against a woman’s will, without consent, or with consent obtained by force/fear.

“In view of the expanded definition of rape, which includes acts such as anal and oral penetration, and the statutory exception in favour of marital relations, the offence under Section 377 IPC cannot be invoked for such acts between husband and wife during subsistence of marriage,” the court said on March 25.

Acts which were previously categorized as ‘unnatural offences’ have now been expressly incorporated within the ambit of the definition of rape, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Acts which were previously categorized as ‘unnatural offences’ have now been expressly incorporated within the ambit of the definition of rape, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

Overlap between sections 375 and 377 IPC

  • The court undertook a detailed examination of the evolution of rape law, particularly after the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013.
  • It noted that the amended definition of rape under Section 375 IPC now explicitly includes various forms of penetration, including oral and anal acts.
  • The court observed, “Acts which were previously categorized as ‘unnatural offences’ have now been expressly incorporated within the ambit of the definition of rape.”
  • The judge emphasised that this expansion has reduced the independent scope of Section 377 in cases involving heterosexual acts, especially within marriage.

Marital exception becomes key

  • A crucial factor in the court’s reasoning was Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, which states that sexual acts by a husband with his wife (not being a minor) do not constitute rape.
  • This effectively means that even non-consensual sexual acts within marriage cannot be prosecuted as rape due to the marital exception, and therefore cannot be reclassified under Section 377 either.
Also Read | ‘Liquor trade not fundamental right’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds suspension of firm’s multiple licences
  • Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (1860) historically criminalized “unnatural offences,” including consensual homosexual acts, as “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.
  • “In light of Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a husband with his wife (not being a minor) do not constitute rape, thereby rendering the aspect of consent within marriage legally immaterial for the purpose of prosecuting such acts as rape,” the court said.

Section 377 charge quashed against husband

  • The court concluded that the allegations against the husband, even if taken at face value, pertained to acts within a marital relationship.
  • Accordingly, it ruled, “The allegations do not prima facie disclose the commission of an offence under Section 377 IPC.”
  • The court therefore quashed the charge under Section 377 IPC against the husband.

Relief for sister-in-law, trial to continue for others

  • The high court also granted relief to the sister-in-law, noting that only “general and omnibus allegations” had been made against her without any specific role.
  • “Her implication appears to be vague and prima facie an abuse of the process of law,” the court said while quashing proceedings against her.
Also Read | Tribal status no ‘license’ for polygamy: Madhya Pradesh High Court denies woman’s succession claim
  • However, the court refused to interfere with the remaining charges against the husband and other family members, including those related to cruelty, assault, and dowry harassment.
  • It clarified that issues such as inconsistencies in statements, lack of medical evidence, and allegations of false implication are matters for trial and cannot be adjudicated at the stage of quashing.

Background

  • The case arose from a matrimonial dispute in Bhind district, where a woman accused her husband and his family members of cruelty, dowry harassment, physical assault, and sexual abuse, including allegations of “unnatural acts.”
  • An FIR was registered in 2023 invoking multiple provisions, including Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 498-A (cruelty), 354 (assault on woman), and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
  • According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that despite substantial dowry being given at the time of marriage, the husband and his family continued to demand additional money and a motorcycle.
Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court extends stay on highway project in critical tiger corridor despite new NHAI proposal
  • She further accused her husband of subjecting her to forced sexual acts causing pain and distress, alongside threats and physical violence.
  • The accused, in turn, approached the High Court under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking quashing of the FIR and chargesheet, arguing that the allegations were exaggerated, inconsistent, and motivated by matrimonial discord.

What court had to decide

  • At the heart of the case was a narrow but crucial legal question-
  • Can a husband be prosecuted under Section 377 IPC for engaging in oral or anal sexual acts with his wife during a subsisting marriage?
  • The petitioners argued that such acts, even if assumed, fall within the ambit of marital relations and cannot be criminalised under Section 377.
  • The state and complainant, however, contended that the allegations disclosed serious offences and should proceed to trial.

Conclusion

  • While the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s ruling narrows the applicability of Section 377 in marital contexts, it also highlights the broader legal gap surrounding non-consensual sexual acts within marriage, an issue that remains unsettled and widely debated.
  • The trial in the present case will now proceed on the remaining charges, even as the court’s interpretation adds to the growing body of jurisprudence on the intersection of marriage and criminal law.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments