‘Legally Immaterial’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules husband can’t be booked for ‘unnatural’ sex with wife

Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke partly allowed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings, clarifying the legal position in light of the expanded definition of rape under Section 375 IPC and existing judicial precedents.
Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) defines the offense of rape, covering sexual acts against a woman’s will, without consent, or with consent obtained by force/fear.
“In view of the expanded definition of rape, which includes acts such as anal and oral penetration, and the statutory exception in favour of marital relations, the offence under Section 377 IPC cannot be invoked for such acts between husband and wife during subsistence of marriage,” the court said on March 25.
Acts which were previously categorized as ‘unnatural offences’ have now been expressly incorporated within the ambit of the definition of rape, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (1860) historically criminalized “unnatural offences,” including consensual homosexual acts, as “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.
“In light of Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a husband with his wife (not being a minor) do not constitute rape, thereby rendering the aspect of consent within marriage legally immaterial for the purpose of prosecuting such acts as rape,” the court said.
Section 377 charge quashed against husband
The court concluded that the allegations against the husband, even if taken at face value, pertained to acts within a marital relationship.
Accordingly, it ruled, “The allegations do not prima facie disclose the commission of an offence under Section 377 IPC.”
The court therefore quashed the charge under Section 377 IPC against the husband.
Relief for sister-in-law, trial to continue for others
The high court also granted relief to the sister-in-law, noting that only “general and omnibus allegations” had been made against her without any specific role.
“Her implication appears to be vague and prima facie an abuse of the process of law,” the court said while quashing proceedings against her.
However, the court refused to interfere with the remaining charges against the husband and other family members, including those related to cruelty, assault, and dowry harassment.
It clarified that issues such as inconsistencies in statements, lack of medical evidence, and allegations of false implication are matters for trial and cannot be adjudicated at the stage of quashing.
Background
The case arose from a matrimonial dispute in Bhind district, where a woman accused her husband and his family members of cruelty, dowry harassment, physical assault, and sexual abuse, including allegations of “unnatural acts.”
An FIR was registered in 2023 invoking multiple provisions, including Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 498-A (cruelty), 354 (assault on woman), and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that despite substantial dowry being given at the time of marriage, the husband and his family continued to demand additional money and a motorcycle.
She further accused her husband of subjecting her to forced sexual acts causing pain and distress, alongside threats and physical violence.
The accused, in turn, approached the High Court under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking quashing of the FIR and chargesheet, arguing that the allegations were exaggerated, inconsistent, and motivated by matrimonial discord.
What court had to decide
At the heart of the case was a narrow but crucial legal question-
Can a husband be prosecuted under Section 377 IPC for engaging in oral or anal sexual acts with his wife during a subsisting marriage?
The petitioners argued that such acts, even if assumed, fall within the ambit of marital relations and cannot be criminalised under Section 377.
The state and complainant, however, contended that the allegations disclosed serious offences and should proceed to trial.
Conclusion
While the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s ruling narrows the applicability of Section 377 in marital contexts, it also highlights the broader legal gap surrounding non-consensual sexual acts within marriage, an issue that remains unsettled and widely debated.
The trial in the present case will now proceed on the remaining charges, even as the court’s interpretation adds to the growing body of jurisprudence on the intersection of marriage and criminal law.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More