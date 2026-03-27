‘Legally Immaterial’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rules husband can’t be booked for ‘unnatural’ sex with wife

Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC, which states that sexual acts by a husband with his wife (not being a minor) do not constitute rape, the court said. (Image generated using AI)

Rape news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that sexual acts between a husband and wife, including oral and anal intercourse, cannot be prosecuted as “unnatural offences” under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke partly allowed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings, clarifying the legal position in light of the expanded definition of rape under Section 375 IPC and existing judicial precedents.

Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) defines the offense of rape, covering sexual acts against a woman’s will, without consent, or with consent obtained by force/fear.

“In view of the expanded definition of rape, which includes acts such as anal and oral penetration, and the statutory exception in favour of marital relations, the offence under Section 377 IPC cannot be invoked for such acts between husband and wife during subsistence of marriage,” the court said on March 25.