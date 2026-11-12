Second-hand premium smartphone stops working in 4 days, woman wins Rs 59,000

A woman’s Rs 29,000 second-hand smartphone stopped working within four days of purchase, despite carrying a six-month warranty. The Chandigarh-based shop took the handset for repairs but allegedly neither returned a working phone nor refunded her money as promised. Now, a Himachal Pradesh Consumer Commission has directed the shop to pay her Rs 59,000, including compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses, besides interest on the refund.

The Una District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president D R Thakur and member Anoop Kumar were hearing a complaint filed by one Mamta Kadyan, who alleged that a second-hand smartphone stopped working within four days despite a six-month warranty. She accused the Chandigarh-based shop of failing to repair the handset or refund the purchase amount and sought a refund of Rs 29,000 along with compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

“Through the evidence produced by complainant it has been proved that opposite party had sold defective phone to the complainant and despite having six months warranty the opposite party has not repaired the same after receiving it back on November 3, 2023 from the complainant,” the commission observed on November 2.

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The dispute began when Kadyan bought a second-hand smartphone for Rs 29,000 on October 27, 2023. After it stopped working within four days, she handed it over for repairs on November 3, 2023 with the shop promising a refund within 15 days if the fault could not be fixed. When neither a working phone nor a refund was provided, she sent a legal notice and filed a consumer complaint on March 19, 2024.

Phone stopped working within four days

According to the complaint, Kadyan bought a second-hand smartphone for Rs 29,000 on October 27, 2023, with a six-month written warranty. However, the smartphone stopped working within three to four days.

She approached the shop on November 3, 2023, and handed over the phone for repairs. The shop assured her that an authorised company representative would check it and allegedly promised a full refund within 15 days if the fault could not be fixed. It also collected her husband’s QR code and bank details to facilitate the payment.

Despite repeated calls, the matter remained unresolved. Kadyan alleged that the shop refused to hand over a functional smartphone on January 18, 2024, and did not refund her money. A legal notice also went unanswered, prompting her to approach the Una District Consumer Commission on March 19, 2024. The shop did not file a reply and was proceeded against ex parte after failing to appear despite due service.

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Commission relies on written warranty

Examining the evidence, the commission noted that the complainant had supported her allegations through an affidavit, the purchase invoice dated October 27, 2023, and a copy of the legal notice. It also took note of the invoice, which established that the shop had sold the second-hand smartphone for Rs 29,000 and provided a handwritten six-month warranty.

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the shop to refund Rs 29,000 to Kadyan with interest at 9 per cent per annum, calculated from March 19, 2024, the date of filing of the complaint, until realisation. It also awarded her Rs 20,000 for mental tension and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The total amount payable towards the refund, compensation and litigation expenses is Rs 59,000, excluding the additional interest.

Takeaway

Buyers purchasing second-hand smartphones should insist on a written warranty and preserve the purchase invoice and payment records. If a smartphone develops a fault during the warranty period, they should document repair requests and retain all communication with the seller.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh helpline: 1800–180–8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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