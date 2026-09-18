Second-hand luxury car not returned after repairs, dealer ordered to pay Rs 3.89 lakh

4 min readNew DelhiSep 18, 2026 09:00 AM IST
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra, has ordered a car dealer to refund Rs 3.52 lakh to a man who bought a second-hand luxury car from him, after finding that the dealer allegedly accepted full payment for a car, re-took possession under the pretext of repairs, and then failed to return either the vehicle or the money.
A bench of president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur also ordered the dealer to pay Rs 30,000 for mental agony and Rs 7,500 in litigation costs.
“Retaking possession of the vehicle under the pretext of conducting repairs, retaining both the vehicle and the full payment, and ignoring the complainant’s requests for delivery or a refund constitutes a gross deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the commission said on September 3.
The order noted that the failure to deliver a mechanically sound, operational vehicle after collecting the full agreed consideration constitutes a failure to fulfill fundamental contractual obligations.
Dealer promises to repair, took car
The complainant purchased a second-hand luxury car from a car dealer. Trusting the representations of the dealer, the complainant transferred an initial token amount of Rs 90,000 via Google Pay on the same day. Subsequently, on June 25, 2024, the dealer demanded Rs 45,000 for service and repairs, which was duly paid through Google Pay.
Later, on August 27, 2024, an additional sum of Rs. 2.10 lakh was transferred from the account of the complainant’s father to the dealer’s account, making the total consideration paid to the dealer Rs. 3.52 lakh.
The complainant claimed that despite receipt of the full payment, the vehicle presented severe operational issues immediately upon delivery, specifically regarding its battery and general mechanical condition. It was submitted that when notified, the dealer assured that the defects would be rectified and re-took possession of the vehicle under the promise of returning it in good working order.
Story continues below this ad
However, the complainant alleged that the dealer failed to return the repaired vehicle and made excuses, ultimately refusing either to deliver the car or to refund the money.
Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party, the complainant has filed the present complaint before the consumer commission. On the other hand, the dealer had not appeared; accordingly, the opposite party was proceeded against ex parte.
Payment proven through records: Order
The commission noted that the complainant successfully proved via affidavits and bank records that a total sum of Rs 3.52 lakh was paid in three installments toward the purchase and repair of the second-hand luxury car.
The commission said that collecting the full agreed amount but failing to deliver a mechanically sound, operational vehicle was deemed a failure to fulfill fundamental contractual obligations.
Story continues below this ad
Takeaway
The ruling highlights that car dealers cannot retain both a buyer’s money and the vehicle after taking possession for promised repairs. It reinforces that failure to deliver an operational vehicle after receiving full payment can amount to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, exposing dealers to refunds and compensation under consumer law.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Do not miss out on these stories:
Promised 18.5 km mileage per litre yet car gave only 8-10 km, buyer wins Rs 75,000
Airbags fail to deploy during crash, car manufacturer ordered to pay Rs 4.1 lakh
Story continues below this ad
Car dealer sold 2018 vehicle as a 2019 model, ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh payout to buyer