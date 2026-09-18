Second-hand luxury car not returned after repairs, dealer ordered to pay Rs 3.89 lakh

The dealer allegedly accepted full payment for car, re-took possession under pretext of repairs, and then failed to return either the vehicle or the money. (AI-generated Image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra, has ordered a car dealer to refund Rs 3.52 lakh to a man who bought a second-hand luxury car from him, after finding that the dealer allegedly accepted full payment for a car, re-took possession under the pretext of repairs, and then failed to return either the vehicle or the money.

A bench of president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur also ordered the dealer to pay Rs 30,000 for mental agony and Rs 7,500 in litigation costs.

“Retaking possession of the vehicle under the pretext of conducting repairs, retaining both the vehicle and the full payment, and ignoring the complainant’s requests for delivery or a refund constitutes a gross deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the commission said on September 3.