Second appeal by road accident victim against order of trial court acquitting accused not maintainable: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court upheld the objection raised by the registry on maintainability of the appeal.

The Karnataka High Court recently declined to entertain a second appeal filed by a road accident victim challenging the order of acquittal passed in favour of the accused.

In an order dated February 26, Justice Rajesh Rai K dismissed the appeal filed by one Mahesh. The order stated, “The affirming order of acquittal by the Appellate Court is final and not subject to review. Hence, in my considered view, this second appeal by the appellant/victim is not maintainable.”

The police had charged one Gunderao for offences under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. However, in 2021, the trial court had acquitted him of all charges.