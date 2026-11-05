E-scooter stuck at service centre for 6 months, bike maker to pay owner Rs 44,000

A Kerala Consumer Commission has directed a electric vehicle company and its service centre to pay Rs 40,000 in compensation to a customer after his electric scooter remained at the service centre for nearly six months. The commission also ordered Rs 4,000 in litigation costs, holding that the delay in returning the vehicle amounted to deficiency in service.

President T Ravi Susha, members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P observed that the complainant’s scooter developed a defect in July 2025 and was handed over to the company for repairs. However, the defect remained unresolved until December 17, 2025, a delay established through email exchanges between the complainant and the cab service company.

“It is found that there is a delay of 6 months crept in returning the vehicle and the complainant is entitled to get compensation for the delay caused. Hence the commission came to a conclusion that there is a deficiency in service from the part of both OPs. So the OPs are liable to 4 pay Rs.40,000/- as compensation towards delay caused due to the deficiency in service on from the part of OPs,” the October 16 order said.

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The order added, “The OPs contention is that they can rectify the defect only on the receipt of payment because defect will not cover warranty terms. But there is no evidence before the commission to show that what kind of defect was sustained by the vehicle. Neither expert opinion nor any other reliable evidence produced by the complainant to show the existing defects even after the delivery of vehicle on 8/1/2026.”

Scooter owner got a six-month service-centre wait

The complainant had booked an electric scooter through an electric vehicle booking service in the year 2021 and got delivered in the year 2022 at January. The cab service had promised the complainant that all services would be done by technicians at home and would provide a 3-year full warranty, and the promises were kept for one and a half years.

As the sales of scooters increased, the electric vehicle booking service started service centres. The complainant had purchased an extended warranty for 5 years by paying Rs 6499 in September 2022. Moreover, the complainant owned Care Plus Security of the cab service by paying an additional amount of Rs 4129 in June 2025. But in July 2025, the vehicle sustained a charging problem, and it was diagnosed with a faulty battery, and the vehicle was not returned to the complainant even after all possible attempts were made to get it back.

Every time the electric vehicle booking service technician found new faults, they made new excuses. After the entrustment of the vehicle to their service centre, it was returned to the complainant, and the cab service was not interested in providing proper service, etc.

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Due to the improper service, the complainant suffered mental agony and financial loss and hence filed this complaint. After filing the complaint, the commission sent notice to both the cab service and its service centre, and both of them entered appearance before the Commission and filed their version accordingly.

Company’s warranty defence fails to cut six-month delay

The electric vehicle booking serviceand its service centre contended that they are only employees of the company and had no independent legal entity. The electric vehicle booking service provided after-sales service in strict adherence to the warranty terms and extended every possible assistance to the complainant, but the complainant was not ready to co-operate, since he was not ready to bear the replacement cost of battery failure which was not manufacturing defect and doesn’t cover under warranty benefit.

The electric vehicle booking service contended that the complainant deliberately cancelled the relevant warranty terms. The complainant had used his vehicle satisfactorily for more than 4 years without any complaint, and upon receiving the complainant’s grievance, the electric vehicle booking service inspected the vehicle and found battery failure, but not due to a manufacturing defect.

The defective reasons persist, and the battery was specifically excluded under warranty terms, they added. It was further contended that they are ready to render all possible assistance which comes under warranty, but it is the complainant who was not ready to accept the terms and conditions, and hence there is no deficiency in service and the complaint is liable to be dismissed.

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The commission held that electric vehicle booking service and its service centre were jointly and severally directed to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation towards delay caused due to the deficiency in service from the part of the cab service and also pay Rs 4000 as cost of litigation to the complainant within 30 days of receipt of this order.

Consumer takeaway

The ruling highlights that unlawfully avoiding liability by not repairing the defect of the consumer’s vehicle on time is a deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, and insurmountable hardship, necessitating immediate and comprehensive legal redress.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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