Can school cancel child’s admission for missing induction programme? Here’s what court said

The Meghalaya High Court was hearing a petition filed by a mother seeking restoration of her son's admission to the kindergarten class for the 2026 academic session. (AI-generated image)

The Meghalaya High Court recently directed a Shillong school to immediately allow a five-year-old child to attend regular classes, observing that the child stood to “lose” an entire academic year because the school communicated the cancellation of admission only after admissions in most schools across the city had closed.

Justice W Diengdoh noted that although the child’s parents failed to attend the school’s induction programme on time, the school had cancelled the admission despite the child having already been selected for admission.

“In fact, if such a decision has been conveyed to the parents of the child officially since the month of December, it would have allowed them to look for alternatives. But, by February 2026 till date, the admission process in almost all the schools in the city has been closed, which would mean that one precious year would have been lost to the child’s education,” the May 22 order read.