‘Scant regard for wife’s emotions’: Jharkhand High Court upholds divorce over cruelty

The Jharkhand High Court has upheld a divorce granted to a woman on grounds of cruelty and desertion, observing that her husband failed to honour the sanctity of their marital relationship and showed no regard for her emotions and aspirations.

Dismissing the husband’s appeal against the family court’s order, a bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad noted that the husband’s abuse, assault, and dowry demand made it impossible for her to remain in the marriage with dignity.

“On the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities, the appellant has not honoured the sanctity of the marital tie and has shown scant regard for the emotions, and perhaps the aspirations, of the respondent. Although the appellant may at times have provided some financial support for the daughter’s education, that by itself is hardly a sufficient mitigating factor insofar as his treatment of the respondent is concerned,” the October 14 order read.