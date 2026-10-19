‘Scant regard for wife’s emotions’: Jharkhand High Court upholds divorce over cruelty

Dismissing the husband’s appeal against the family court’s order, a bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad noted that the husband’s abuse, assault, and dowry demand made it impossible for her to remain in the marriage with dignity.
“On the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities, the appellant has not honoured the sanctity of the marital tie and has shown scant regard for the emotions, and perhaps the aspirations, of the respondent. Although the appellant may at times have provided some financial support for the daughter’s education, that by itself is hardly a sufficient mitigating factor insofar as his treatment of the respondent is concerned,” the October 14 order read.
The court held that the family court correctly observed that the woman’s best years were wasted due to the appellant’s conduct, which constituted cruelty. “The principal judge correctly observed that the respondent’s (wife) best years were wasted for reasons attributable to the appellant (husband) and his conduct. This itself was correctly accepted as cruelty by the principal judge,” it stated.
‘Domestic abuse, humiliation’
The couple got married in 1998 and began living separately in 2003, following allegations of domestic abuse, humiliation, and a demand for additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh by the husband. Appearing for the wife, advocate Lalit Yadav argued that the husband’s drinking problem and conduct made it impossible for her to continue living in the matrimonial home. She alleged that he eventually drove her out along with their minor daughter.
Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad held that the family court correctly observed that the wife’s best years were wasted due to the man’s conduct, which constituted cruelty.
According to the wife’s counsel, after leaving the matrimonial home, the wife secured a job as a teacher at a private school and took responsibility for their daughter’s education, claiming that her husband provided little financial assistance. She also submitted that she had informed the police about his conduct.
In 2017, the wife filed a divorce petition before the family court under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing cruelty and desertion. The family court allowed her plea on October 8, 2021, and granted a divorce. The husband challenged the decision before the high court, arguing that the evidence had not been properly appreciated and that he had made efforts to restore the marriage.
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Wife established cruelty, desertion: Order
The court observed that the wife had established the grounds of cruelty and desertion through her testimony, which was backed by other witnesses. “The record also establishes that from 2003, i.e., within barely five years of the marriage, the parties have been living separately. There is no dispute about this separation and the absence of any physical relationship since then,” it stated.
The court noted that the wife had testified that her husband had a drinking problem and subjected her to abuse, assault and humiliation. It also found evidence of a demand for Rs 5 lakh as additional dowry.
Rejecting the husband’s argument that no complaint had been filed against him, the court pointed to oral and documentary evidence showing that the wife had informed the police about his conduct and alleged threats.
On desertion, the court observed that separation alone was insufficient; it had to be accompanied by an intention to end cohabitation permanently. It upheld the family court’s finding that desertion could be established where one spouse created circumstances that made it impossible for the other to remain in the marriage with minimum dignity.
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Holding that the family court had correctly assessed the evidence and applied the law, the bench declined to interfere with the divorce decree. It dismissed the husband’s appeal, while leaving the question of alimony and maintenance open for the wife and daughter to pursue through appropriate legal proceedings.