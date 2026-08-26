‘Scandalises judiciary’: School teacher faces contempt action for calling judge corrupt

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has paved the way for contempt proceedings against a teacher who approached it over an allegedly “fake” experience certificate, after the court said that “an allegation of corruption against a judicial officer without foundation,” made recklessly, amounts to an attempt to “scandalise the judiciary.”

Justice Rakesh Kainthla observed that the man alleged that a judicial officer had prepared a false report to illegally protect the other two accused, describing it as a “clear-cut sign of corruption.”

“An allegation of corruption against a judicial officer without foundation made recklessly, prima facie, amounts to Criminal Contempt of Court as it is an attempt to scandalise the judiciary,” the August 25 order said.