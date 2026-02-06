SC upholds HC order cancelling allotment of land to mediation centre in Hyderabad

The PILs had argued that the land should not have been allotted to the IAMC, which is not a statutory body but a private one making profits.

The Supreme Court has upheld a Telangana High Court order cancelling the state’s decision to allot 3.70 acres of land to the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and S V N Bhatti, which heard the appeal against the June 27, 2025, order of the HC, said on Wednesday, “We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment(s) and order(s) of the High Court; hence the Special Leave Petitions are dismissed.”

The centre was inaugurated in December 2021 by the then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and then Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who headed the centre after its establishment, had resigned from the post in 2024, citing personal reasons, following which former SC Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy took over.