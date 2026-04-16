Officers ‘surrender’ for ‘plum postings’: Supreme Court upholds ECI’s mass transfers in Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the challenge to the Calcutta High Court order upholding the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to transfer bureaucrats and police officers in the state in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly polls. The apex court said it was “compelled” to depute judicial officers for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise because of the trust deficit existing between the poll body and the state government.

Presiding over a three-judge bench, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also flagged the lack of independence in the bureaucracy and said officials “surrender” for “plum postings”, frustrating the very object of creation of All India Services.

“Unfortunately, this is the misfortune of the country, that the very object of creation of All India Services is getting frustrated. Officers are also only for the sake of plum postings, for all personal benefits, they go, and they surrender completely only to secure transfer, postings, etc, to better places. This is how the impression sometimes is created in the minds of the general public that we will not be able to get a fair opportunity, we will not be able to get fair treatment… This impression needs to be addressed,” the CJI said. Also Read | West Bengal SIR row: How the right to vote affects the right to contest About the apex court deputing judicial officers for the SIR exercise, the CJI said, “Why did we have to depute our judicial officers for that? Because of the trust deficit on both sides. They have no trust in the officers of the state government; the state has no trust in the officers sought to be brought in from outside. And therefore, we had no choice.” ‘Fight between Election Commission and Bengal’ He made the remarks as Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay, appearing for the appellant Advocate Arka Kumar Nag, informed the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, that ECI’s actions in West Bengal were unprecedented. “One thousand and one hundred officers have been transferred overnight. Under what assessment? One thousand, my Lord. This is the first time in West Bengal that a chief secretary has been transferred, and Your Lordships have recorded it in the order. The day she appeared before Your Lordships’ court, an order was recorded,” he said. “There is a fight between the Election Commission and the state. And who was representing the state? The chief secretary. For the first time in India, a chief secretary was transferred the very day the notification was issued because she opposed the suggestions. Is that a fault? Is it a ground for transfer?” the senior counsel asked. Story continues below this ad On the transfer of officials, the CJI said, “It is not something that has happened for the first time or happened only in one state”.