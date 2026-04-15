SC stays Telangana HC order granting transit anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court order granting transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in the case against him over his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandukar stayed the April 10 Telangana High Court order, which gave him one week’s time to move the relevant court in Assam.

Justice Maheshwari remarked that “we are surprised (by the High Court’s order).”

The Supreme Court said that if Khera applies for anticipatory bail before a court in Assam, the court’s order may not carry any adverse inference.