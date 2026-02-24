SC seeks Centre’s response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court bench on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), amid the Capital battling air pollution.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the “joint proposal…shall first identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them.”
The top court also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Ministry of Power to suggest measures to ensure that no new coal-based thermal power plant is established within 300 km of Delhi, as recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — the pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR — “considering the emissions from coal-based thermal power plants”.
The bench, which perused the CAQM’s report, said, “it may be seen that while making multifarious recommendations, CAQM has also identified the concerned agencies who are expected to take necessary action to give effect to these recommendations…”.
Accordingly, the court directed the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and all its agencies to submit a proposed action plan for giving effect to the long-term solutions suggested by the CAQM.
The order added, “as regards thermal power plants…we deem it appropriate to direct the Ministry of Environment and Power to submit a proposal for the shifting of all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR. The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and what can be alternative fuel sources for them. Neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan will issue public notices inviting suggestions/proposal/recommendations from all stakeholders, including coal-based industries…”.
It asked the states to “give a full description of the notices” in their action taken plans. The notices should mention that they have been issued per the directions of the court, and allow objections to the proposed replacement to be submitted, the order said.
The court also took note of the CAQM’s recommendations and actions to prevent dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, and to control paddy stubble burning.
The court asked the various stakeholders to implement the CAQM’s recommendations in a phased manner and to submit their status reports before March 12, when it will hear the matter next.
Further, the bench said it will deal with the issue of vehicular air pollution on the next date of hearing.
