SC seeks Centre’s response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR

Accordingly, the court directed the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and all its agencies to submit a proposed action plan for giving effect to the long-term solutions suggested by the CAQM.

The Supreme Court bench on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), amid the Capital battling air pollution.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the “joint proposal…shall first identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them.”

The top court also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Ministry of Power to suggest measures to ensure that no new coal-based thermal power plant is established within 300 km of Delhi, as recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — the pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR — “considering the emissions from coal-based thermal power plants”.