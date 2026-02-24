SC seeks Centre’s response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR

The court also took note of the CAQM's recommendations and actions to prevent dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, and to control paddy stubble burning.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:49 AM IST
Accordingly, the court directed the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and all its agencies to submit a proposed action plan for giving effect to the long-term solutions suggested by the CAQM.Accordingly, the court directed the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and all its agencies to submit a proposed action plan for giving effect to the long-term solutions suggested by the CAQM.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court bench on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), amid the Capital battling air pollution.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the “joint proposal…shall first identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them.”

The top court also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Ministry of Power to suggest measures to ensure that no new coal-based thermal power plant is established within 300 km of Delhi, as recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — the pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR — “considering the emissions from coal-based thermal power plants”.

The bench, which perused the CAQM’s report, said, “it may be seen that while making multifarious recommendations, CAQM has also identified the concerned agencies who are expected to take necessary action to give effect to these recommendations…”.

Accordingly, the court directed the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and all its agencies to submit a proposed action plan for giving effect to the long-term solutions suggested by the CAQM.

The order added, “as regards thermal power plants…we deem it appropriate to direct the Ministry of Environment and Power to submit a proposal for the shifting of all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR. The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and what can be alternative fuel sources for them. Neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan will issue public notices inviting suggestions/proposal/recommendations from all stakeholders, including coal-based industries…”.

It asked the states to “give a full description of the notices” in their action taken plans. The notices should mention that they have been issued per the directions of the court, and allow objections to the proposed replacement to be submitted, the order said.

Story continues below this ad

The court also took note of the CAQM’s recommendations and actions to prevent dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, and to control paddy stubble burning.

The court asked the various stakeholders to implement the CAQM’s recommendations in a phased manner and to submit their status reports before March 12, when it will hear the matter next.

Further, the bench said it will deal with the issue of vehicular air pollution on the next date of hearing.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score:
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Cardiac attack
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score:
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Cardiac attack
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement