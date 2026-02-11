SC seeks Centre’s report on action taken on its SC/ST sub-classification verdict

On Tuesday, the petitioners told the bench that after the 2024 judgment, what remained was the execution by the government. The court then decided to seek the action-taken report.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Centre on what action had been taken in pursuance of its Constitution bench judgment, which allowed sub-classification of Scheduled Castes for the purpose of reservation and said that creamy layer principle be extended to the category.

“Let the Union of India file an affidavit along with Action Taken Report pursuant to the Constitution Bench judgment of this court in The State of Punjab & Others vs Davinder Singh & Others,” ordered a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria.

The direction came on an application seeking a direction to the Centre “to comply with the judgment…dated 01.08.2024, wherein it has been held that sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes for equitable distribution of reservation is constitutionally permissible and necessary to achieve substantive equality”