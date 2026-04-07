SC seeks Centre, states’ response on plea for national policy on stray cattle

PIL flags road accidents, crop losses and animal cruelty; NHAI impleaded

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
2 min readApr 7, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Placing state-wise data on record, the petition says Madhya Pradesh reported 237 stray-cattle-related accidents over the past two years, with 94 deaths, while Odisha recorded 3,023 such accidents between 2022 and 2024.Placing state-wise data on record, the petition says Madhya Pradesh reported 237 stray-cattle-related accidents over the past two years, with 94 deaths, while Odisha recorded 3,023 such accidents between 2022 and 2024 (Representative image).
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The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, all states and Union Territories, and the Animal Welfare Board of India on a PIL seeking a uniform national policy to regulate stray cattle on roads, highways and agricultural land.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also allowed the petitioner to implead the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a party. Senior advocate Amit Rawal, appearing for NHAI, accepted notice and was granted four weeks to file a reply. The matter will be heard next after four weeks.

The petition, filed by Chandigarh-based NGO Lawyers for Human Rights International through its head Tejinder Singh Sudan, contends that the unchecked movement of stray and abandoned cattle has become a nationwide issue, cutting across state boundaries and involving highways under Union control.

Citing the 2019–20 livestock census, the plea notes that India has over 193 million cattle and argues that the absence of a uniform system for identification, regulation and accountability has led to rising accidents, fatalities and crop damage.

Placing state-wise data on record, the petition says Madhya Pradesh reported 237 stray-cattle-related accidents over the past two years, with 94 deaths, while Odisha recorded 3,023 such accidents between 2022 and 2024, leading to 1,601 fatalities. In Punjab, cattle collisions are said to cause an average of 31 deaths every month.

The plea also highlights the impact on agriculture, stating that in Himachal Pradesh farmers have been forced to leave large tracts of land uncultivated due to stray cattle, with estimated annual crop losses of Rs 1,500–2,000 crore.

Arguing that piecemeal directions by High Courts have not resolved the issue, the petition seeks a centralised framework for cattle management, including tagging, sheltering, fencing and rehabilitation, along with compensation for accident victims and measures to prevent cattle from straying onto roads.

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It also calls for enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and invokes constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 19 and 21, to argue that safe, obstruction-free travel is a fundamental right.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate M.M.S. Bedi, along with other counsel, said the issue reflects a policy vacuum at the national level.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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