SC seeks Centre, states’ response on plea for national policy on stray cattle

Placing state-wise data on record, the petition says Madhya Pradesh reported 237 stray-cattle-related accidents over the past two years, with 94 deaths, while Odisha recorded 3,023 such accidents between 2022 and 2024 (Representative image).

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, all states and Union Territories, and the Animal Welfare Board of India on a PIL seeking a uniform national policy to regulate stray cattle on roads, highways and agricultural land.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also allowed the petitioner to implead the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a party. Senior advocate Amit Rawal, appearing for NHAI, accepted notice and was granted four weeks to file a reply. The matter will be heard next after four weeks.

The petition, filed by Chandigarh-based NGO Lawyers for Human Rights International through its head Tejinder Singh Sudan, contends that the unchecked movement of stray and abandoned cattle has become a nationwide issue, cutting across state boundaries and involving highways under Union control.