Person converting from Hinduism to Islam can’t claim ‘backward’ quota: Supreme Court

The court said a person who moves from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim reservation benefits on that basis.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order ruling that a person converting from Hinduism to Islam cannot claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

The court said a person who moves from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim reservation benefits on that basis.

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