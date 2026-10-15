Person converting from Hinduism to Islam can’t claim ‘backward’ quota: Supreme Court

SC rules person converting from Hinduism to Islam can't claim Backward Class (Muslim) quota on conversion alone

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 11:11 AM IST
The court said a person who moves from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim reservation benefits on that basis.The court said a person who moves from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim reservation benefits on that basis.
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The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order ruling that a person converting from Hinduism to Islam cannot claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

The court said a person who moves from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim reservation benefits on that basis.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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