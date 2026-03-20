‘Disturbing…after lawful import may result in cruelty’: SC rejects plea seeking probe into animal import at Vantara

The Supreme Court has rejected a writ petition seeking an inquiry into the import of animals for Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre of Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic division of Reliance Industries, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

A bench of Justices P K Mishra and N V Anjaria said in its March 9 order that the issues raised in the plea had already been examined by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by it in an earlier matter. It further said that disturbing the settled life of the animals “after lawful import, may…result in cruelty”.

The plea by Mumbai-based NGO Karanartham Viramah Foundation alleged violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) by Vantara.

It urged the court to direct the central government, Central Zoo Authority, and Director General of Foreign Trade and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, to produce the entire record pertaining to permissions, recognitions, and import/export licences granted to Vantara since 2019, together with all CITES permits relied upon, internal evaluations, minutes of the Central Zoo Authority, and any correspondence exchanged with the CITES Secretariat or foreign management authority in this connection.

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The petitioner also requested the court to constitute an independent national wildlife trade compliance monitoring committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising eminent experts in wildlife biology, international trade regulation, and environmental law, with the mandate to verify the legality and authenticity of all CITES import, export and re-export permits connected to the Director General of Foreign Trade and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

It further prayed that appropriate proceedings under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, including suspension or cancellation of zoo recognition, be initiated if the inquiry reveals contraventions of law or misuse of recognition by Vantara or any other associated entities.

The Supreme Court, however, said that the “subject matter of the petition, in substance, is the same which was the subject matter of consideration” in September last year when an SIT constituted by it had gone into the matter and found no violation.

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“Those matters stood examined by the SIT constituted by this Court and the final report of the SIT has been accepted by this Court on 15.09.2025. The same categorically records that no violation of any domestic or international law was found,” the Supreme Court said.

It added that “the CITES Secretarial Document relied upon by the petitioner, does not assist his case. On the contrary, the said document records that CITES Secretariat found no evidence that the animals had been imported without the requisite CITES documentation or import permits and there is no evidence that such imports were for commercial purposes” which “conclusion is in consonance with the findings recorded by the SIT, and accepted by this Court”.

The court said that “once an import has been effected under the valid permission, the same cannot subsequently be treated as prohibited qua the importer merely because the objections were raised thereafter.”

Dismissing the petition, it further said, “More importantly, disturbing the settled environment, custody and air of living animals, including rescued animals after lawful import, may itself result in cruelty.”