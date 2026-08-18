Supreme Court bins plea to replace death by hanging with lethal injection

The Supreme Court refused to refer a 1983 decision that upheld the constitutionality of execution by hanging to a larger bench. (AI generated image)

Should the lethal injection replace hanging as a “less painful” mode for carrying out the death penalty? The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the constitutional validity of death by hanging, but left the question open for future scrutiny.

The court refused to refer to a larger bench a 1983 three-judge bench decision that upheld the constitutionality of execution by hanging.

“We are not persuaded that a case has been made out for referring the decision of the three-judge bench to a larger bench for reconsideration of the constitutional validity of Sections 354 of the CrPC/ 393(5) of the BNSS (provisions dealing with death penalty by hanging),” a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said.