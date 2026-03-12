SC rejects plea to bring back Netaji’s ashes, insists on heir’s presence: ‘We understand why this petition is coming up again’

Senior counsel A M Singhvi submitted before the Supreme Court that Anita Bose Pfaff was Subhas Chandra Bose's sole heir and supported the petition.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a relative of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose seeking its intervention to bring his mortal remains, said to be preserved in Japan, to India.

With a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, not keen to entertain it, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner Ashish Ray, withdrew it.

Singhvi informed the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, that Ray is Netaji’s grand-nephew and that his petition has the support of the freedom fighter’s only daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff.

The CJI pointed out that petitions regarding Netaji had come to the apex court even before. “How many times this issue will come to Supreme Court?” he asked.