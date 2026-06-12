Election petition way to resolve poll disputes: Supreme Court junks Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea

Reiterating that courts should not ordinarily intervene in ongoing electoral processes, the Supreme Court Friday dismissed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s challenge to the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar said it is not inclined to entertain the plea in view of the law laid down in the 1952 judgement in N P Ponnuswamy vs Returning Officer case, that the appropriate remedy in election matters is an election petition.

“The principles laid down in Ponnuswamy has been followed by this court in all election related disputes whenever an attempt is made to invoke this court’s or the high court’s writ jurisdiction to interject during the process of conduct of election and on every occasion, this court has rejected such an attempt keeping in view the principle contained in Article 329(b) of the Constitution of India,” the bench said.

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According to Article 329(b), no election to either House of Parliament or to the House or either House of the state Assembly will be called in question except by an election petition presented to such authority and in such manner as may be provided for by or under any law made by the appropriate Legislature.

The bench said the arguments of Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Natarajan, that “in a case of this nature where rejection of nominations is glaring and manifest, this court must step in to cure the defect, otherwise the very sanctity of the election process would be affected, cannot be accepted in view of the law laid down in Ponnuswamy.”

No selective intervention

“If this court accepts such an argument to find out glaring cases which are required to be interfered with under Article 32 or 226 of the Constitution of India and the other set of cases in which the rejection is not so improper prima facie, relegating them to avail the remedy of an election petition, this court would be reading some principle which is not provided for under Article 329. We are afraid that any such interpretation that in some of the matters this court can entertain a petition wherein a candidate’s nomination paper has been rejected, while leaving some others to avail the remedy of the election tribunal, should not be encouraged.”

“In view of the above, we are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, which fails and is hereby dismissed,” the bench said and added that Natarajan can avail the remedy of an election petition should she wish to.

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The bench added, “Needless to say, any observations made herein concerning the basis of rejection of the petitioner’s nomination are only for the purpose of appreciating the facts of the case and nothing contained in this order shall affect the election petition, should any such petition be filed by the petitioner or any other person before the concerned High Court.”

Natarajan’s RS candidature was rejected during scrutiny of nominations by the returning officer (RO) on June 9 on the grounds that she had not disclosed a case against her.

Her petition before the top court said that by rejecting her candidature, the retiring officer has acted in complete violation of the letter and spirit of the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, (and the rules made thereunder) and has not allowed the elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Singhvi argued that Section 33A of The Representation of the People Act requires only those cases to be disclosed in which charges have been framed.

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Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Kanu Agarwal, appearing for the three BJP candidates who were elected unopposed, and Senior Advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, said, however, that details of all cases had to be disclosed, not just those in which charges had been framed.