‘What were you doing for 3 yrs?’: SC rejects activist Devangana Kalita’s plea for anti-CAA stir case diary reconstruction

Kalita had approached the High Court after a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFMC) at Shahdara, Karkardooma, on November 6, 2024, refused to delve into her allegations of tampering and antedating CrPC section 161 statements (examination of witnesses by police). (Photo: File/Enhanced using Gemini)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain activist Devangana Kalita’s plea to direct reconstruction of the case diary in the 2020 anti-CAA protests case against her.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale rejected her plea challenging the Delhi High Court order, dated September 22, 2025, which turned down her request.

Kalita contended that the prosecution material against her was “demonstrably forged” as the contents of the case diary were ante-dated. Justice Kumar, however, referred to Section 172(3) of CrPC which says that the accused nor their agents shall be entitled to call for such diaries, nor entitled to see them merely because they are referred to by the Court except where they are used by the police officer who made them to refresh his memory, or if the Court uses them for the purpose of contradicting such police officer.