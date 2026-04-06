SC refuses to stay Adani’s Rs 14,535 cr acquisition of JAL, asks NCLAT to hear Vedanta plea fast

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that if the monitoring committee planned to take any major policy decision, it should first obtain the Tribunal's sanction.

The Supreme Court Monday declined to interfere with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) March 24 interim order refusing to stay Adani Enterprises’ resolution plan to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for Rs 14,535 crore.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, however, said that if the monitoring committee planned to take any major policy decision, it should first obtain the Tribunal’s sanction.

The court noted that NCLAT had set April 10 to hear Vedanta Limited’s appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) decision approving Adani’s resolution plan.

“In view of the fact that the company appeals…are now listed for final hearing before NCLAT on April 10, 2026, we see no reason to entertain the impugned order of NCLAT. However, having regard to the nature of the issue and its implications, we request the NCLAT to hear the appeal on out of turn basis on the date fixed or immediately on the next working day if the arguments are not completed on the date fixed,” the bench said.