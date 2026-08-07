SC refuses relief to Bhupesh Baghel, declines to interfere in high court poll petition order

The Supreme Court Friday refused to interfere with the Chhattisgarh High Court order upholding the maintainability of a petition challenging former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s election from Patan Assembly constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that it is of the view that the matter is one of evidence whether the alleged violation materially affected the outcome of the polls.

The plea by rival BJP candidate Vijay Baghel had accused Bhupesh Baghel of holding a roadshow during the 48-hour silence period before polling, in violation of Section 126 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.