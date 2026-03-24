SC refuses to entertain plea seeking enumeration of denotified tribes in Census

The senior counsel said the Ministry of Social Justice was in favour of enumerating the tribes. (File Photo)

Refusing to entertain a plea seeking enumeration of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribe (DNT) communities in the 2027 census, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that instead of moving towards a casteless society, there are attempts to create more divisions.

“India is a very unique country; instead of developing a casteless society, we want to create more and more classifications,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a petition by Dakxinkumar Bajrange, a DNT community leader, and others, seeking enumeration of the tribes in the upcoming census so that they can be distinctly identified.