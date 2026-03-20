NCERT textbook row: Centre informs SC on panel of KK Venugopal, Justices Indu Malhotra and Aniruddha Bose to re-draft chapter on judiciary

The court asked the Centre to "constitute such a Committee of domain experts, preferably including a former senior Judge, an eminent academician, and a renowned practitioner in law” for this. (Source: File)

The Centre Friday informed the Supreme Court that ex-attorney general K Venugopal and former judges of the top court, Justice Indu Malhotra and Anirudha Bose, will be part of the expert panel, which the court had directed to be set up, to review the chapter on “corruption” in the judiciary in the NCERT textbook for Class 8.

Solcitor General Tushar Mehta conveyed this to a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, as it took up for hearing a PIL questioning comments on an SC judgment in another National Council of Educational Research and Training textbook.

“We have appointed a committee. As a jurist, we requested, and he has accepted, Mr K K Venugopal. He will be a member of the committee in drafting the chapter. Justice Indu Malhotra would be the judge. We have requested Justice Aniruddha Bose, as Judicial Director, to be kind enough to associate,” Mehta said before the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.