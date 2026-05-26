Supreme Court quashes case against anaesthetist in 2002 medical negligence death

In the first chargesheet, the Kerala Police named the surgeon, anaesthetist, and the nurse, but the Kerala High Court quashed it while allowing further investigation. (Credit: Pixabay)

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings against an anaesthetist accused of medical negligence, which allegedly led to the death of a patient following a heart attack in 2002, saying her “actions were far too remote from the ultimate cause of death”.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale noted that Supriya Kumari M K completed her shift at 5 pm and left only after ensuring the patient was stable, and when the emergency arose at 8 pm, other doctors on duty, including an on-duty anaesthesiologist, were physically available at the hospital.

The bench said, “Legally, an anaesthetist whose duty hours have concluded cannot be held criminally liable for a subsequent procedural error committed by a staff nurse. Even if the prosecution’s case is taken at face value, the fact that the appellant suggested a painkiller over the phone, such an act constitutes standard medical advice for post-operative pain, not gross criminal recklessness.”