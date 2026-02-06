SC lifts ban on Anurag Thakur from taking part in BCCI affairs

Modifying its 2017 order, which disqualified BJP leader Anurag Thakur from serving as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, the Supreme Court said on Thursday he will be free to participate in the Board’s affairs subject to its rules and regulations.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that its January 2, 2017 order asking him to “forthwith cease and desist from being associated with the working of BCCI” was not meant to operate for life.

Appearing for Thakur, Senior Advocate P S Patwalia pointed out that he had submitted unconditional apology and had not been associated with the cricketing body for the last nine years.